Photos: Hundreds of cyclists race in Manistee County Saturday

Meijer is targeting a major revamp of its US-31 store in Garfield Township, including a completely remodeled interior and exterior, an expanded pharmacy drive-thru, a possible redesigned US-31 intersection, and a project with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to install green infrastructure as part of parking lot renovations to reduce stormwater runoff into Kids Creek. Store representatives will seek approval for the project plans at Garfield Township’s planning commission meeting Wednesday, where a proposed separate new retail and restaurant center nearby across US-31 by Franke Road is also on the docket.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO