The phenomenon of Americans quitting their jobs en masse has become known as “The Great Resignation.” Many workers who cannot do their job remotely have left their jobs in search of a better opportunity. Though some employers are struggling to find enough workers, each state has at least one business with thousands of workers in a single location.

To determine the largest employer in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Dun & Bradstreet’s 2021 Business Rankings . Businesses with headquarters in a given state were ranked based on the number of employees in that state at a single location. Industry classifications came from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While many large corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s employ thousands in nearly every state, these employees are spread out among many locations, and the company is likely headquartered elsewhere. The companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.

Many of the largest employers in a given state are hospitals or other medical centers. These organizations require large staff of medical care providers, orderlies, maintenance staff, and more to provide round-the-clock care.

Other large employers include brands that have become synonymous with their home state -- like L.L. Bean in Maine and Nike in Oregon. In many cases, the largest employer represents an industry that has become the state’s economic backbone, like energy in oil and coal-producing areas or tourism in vacation hotspots. This is the most iconic job in every state.

Click here to see the largest employer in every state

Alabama: Health Care Authority of City of Huntsville

> Employees at location: 5,000 (Total: 14,000)

> Sales volume: 1.7 billion

> City: Huntsville

> Industry: Offices & clinics of doctors of medicine

Alaska: AES Marine Support Services LLC

> Employees at location: 1,812 (Total: 1,812)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Anchorage

> Industry: Oil & gas field services, nec

Arizona: Wok Parent LLC

> Employees at location: 26,000 (Total: 26,000)

> Sales volume: 71.8 million

> City: Scottsdale

> Industry: Eating places

Arkansas: Walmart Inc

> Employees at location: 11,700 (Total: 2,200,000)

> Sales volume: 524.0 billion

> City: Bentonville

> Industry: Department stores

California: Buck Holdings LP

> Employees at location: 90,000 (Total: 90,000)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Menlo Park

> Industry: Variety stores

Colorado: American Medical Response Inc

> Employees at location: 27,000 (Total: 33,000)

> Sales volume: 4.5 billion

> City: Greenwood Village

> Industry: Cable and other Pay Television Services

Connecticut: CCO Holdings Capital Corp

> Employees at location: 96,100 (Total: 96,100)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Stamford

> Industry: Cable & other pay television services

Delaware: E I Du Pont Nemours And Co

> Employees at location: 6,000 (Total: 21,000)

> Sales volume: 13.8 billion

> City: Wilmington

> Industry: Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals

Florida: ADT Holdings

> Employees at location: 16,000 (Total: 16,000)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Boca Raton

> Industry: Detective, guard & armored car services

Georgia: Creative Surfaces Inc

> Employees at location: 35,000 (Total: 35,000)

> Sales volume: 2.0 million

> City: Atlanta

> Industry: Wood Office and Store Fixtures, Partitions, Shelving, and Lockers

Hawaii: Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts LP

> Employees at location: 3,276 (Total: 4,000)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Honolulu

> Industry: Hotels & motels

Idaho: Albertsons Companies Inc

> Employees at location: 270,000 (Total: 545,000)

> Sales volume: 62.5 billion

> City: Boise

> Industry: Grocery stores

Illinois: Allstate Corp

> Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 46,290)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Northbrook

> Industry: Life insurance

Indiana: Couche-Tard US Inc

> Employees at location: 15,226 (Total: 15,226)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Columbus

> Industry: Grocery stores

Iowa: PPW Holdings

> Employees at location: 19,700 (Total: 19,700)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Des Moines

> Industry: Natural gas distribution

Kansas: Wanda America Investment Holding Co LTD

> Employees at location: 37,236 (Total: 37,236)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Leawood

> Industry: Security systems services

Kentucky: UofL Health-Louisville Inc

> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000)

> Sales volume: 504.8 million

> City: Louisville

> Industry: Health and allied services

Louisiana: Ochsner Foundation Hospital

> Employees at location: 6,561 (Total: 6,561)

> Sales volume: 206.1 million

> City: New Orleans

> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

Maine: LL Bean INC

> Employees at location: 3,000 (Total: 5,000)

> Sales volume: 879.7 million

> City: Freeport

> Industry: Catalog & mail-order houses

Maryland: URS Federal Services International Inc

> Employees at location: 39,690 (Total: 39,690)

> Sales volume: 98.4 million

> City: Germantown

> Industry: Engineering services

Massachusetts: Austin Holdco Inc

> Employees at location: 22,830 (Total: 22,830)

> Sales volume: 95.6 million

> City: Southborough

> Industry: Computer programming services

Michigan: FCA US LLC

> Employees at location: 77,817 (Total: 113,221)

> Sales volume: 30.4 billion

> City: Auburn Hills

> Industry: Motor vehicle dealers

Minnesota: Mayo Foundation For Medical Education and Research

> Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 60,000)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Rochester

> Industry: Management services

Mississippi: Ingalls Shipbuilding Inc

> Employees at location: 7,546 (Total: 7,546)

> Sales volume: 57.4 million

> City: Pascagoula

> Industry: Ship building and repairing

Missouri: O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC

> Employees at location: 50,000 (Total: 50,000)

> Sales volume: 71.8 million

> City: Springfield

> Industry: Auto & home supply stores

Montana: Consumer Direct Care Network Virginia LLC

> Employees at location: 44,915 (Total: 44,915)

> Sales volume: 33,851

> City: Missoula

> Industry: Business services, nec

Nebraska: Nebraska Medicine

> Employees at location: 6,100 (Total: 15,200)

> Sales volume: 1.8 billion

> City: Omaha

> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

Nevada: Station Voteco LLC

> Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 12,000)

> Sales volume: 45.0 million

> City: Las Vegas

> Industry: Hotels & motels

New Hampshire: Corning Neoptix

> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000)

> Sales volume: 69.0 million

> City: Keene

> Industry: Optical instruments & lenses

New Jersey: ADP Atlantic LLC

> Employees at location: 54,000 (Total: 54,000)

> Sales volume: 11.0 billion

> City: Roseland

> Industry: Accounting, auditing, and bookkeeping services

New Mexico: National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC

> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 12,000)

> Sales volume: 31.1 million

> City: Albuquerque

> Industry: Commercial physical & biological research

New York: BNY Mellon

> Employees at location: 40,000 (Total: 40,000)

> Sales volume: 399.4 million

> City: New York

> Industry: State commercial banks

North Carolina: Rich Square Logistics LLC

> Employees at location: 200,000 (Total: 200,000)

> Sales volume: 200,000

> City: Charlotte

> Industry: Arrangement of transportation of freight & cargo

North Dakota: Altru Health System

> Employees at location: 3,100 (Total: 3,800)

> Sales volume: 589.2 million

> City: Grand Forks

> Industry: Medical equipment rental and leasing

Ohio: Needle Holdings Inc

> Employees at location: 22,000 (Total: 22,000)

> Sales volume: 71.8 million

> City: Hudson

> Industry: Hobby, toy & game shops

Oklahoma: MSDG Elizabethtown LLC

> Employees at location: 20,339 (Total: 20,339)

> Sales volume: 1,000

> City: Oklahoma City

> Industry: Operators of nonresidential buildings

Oregon: Nike Inc

> Employees at location: 12,600 (Total: 75,400)

> Sales volume: 37.4 billion

> City: Beaverton

> Industry: Rubber & plastics footwear

Pennsylvania: Wolseley Investments Inc

> Employees at location: 32,986 (Total: 32,986)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Latrobe

> Industry: Industrial supplies

Rhode Island: SRA Companies Inc

> Employees at location: 7,300 (Total: 7,300)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Providence

> Industry: Security brokers, dealers & flotation companies

South Carolina: Compucom Systems Holding LLC

> Employees at location: 11,005 (Total: 11,005)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Fort Mill

> Industry: Offices of holding companies

South Dakota: N A Citibank

> Employees at location: 3,200 (Total: 9,123)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Sioux Falls

> Industry: National commercial banks

Tennessee: P&MCS Holding Corp

> Employees at location: 16,300 (Total: 16,300)

> Sales volume: 42,769

> City: Memphis

> Industry: Eating places

Texas: Kentucky Homecare Holdings Inc

> Employees at location: 85,300 (Total: 85,300)

> Sales volume: 58.9 million

> City: Fort Worth

> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

Utah: Intermountain Health Care Health Services

> Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 30,000)

> Sales volume: 2.2 billion

> City: Murray

> Industry: Offices & clinics of doctors of medicine

Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center Inc

> Employees at location: 4,000 (Total: 7,000)

> Sales volume: 1.4 billion

> City: Burlington

> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

Virginia: BFI Transfer Systems of Virginia LLC

> Employees at location: 33,000 (Total: 33,000)

> Sales volume: 1.8 billion

> City: Manassas

> Industry: Refuse systems

Washington: Huron Merger Sub LLC

> Employees at location: 28,500 (Total: 28,500)

> Sales volume: 33.6 billion

> City: Bellevue

> Industry: Radiotelephone communications

West Virginia: QSL of Wheeling Inc

> Employees at location: 4,829 (Total: 4,829)

> Sales volume: N/A

> City: Triadelphia

> Industry: Eating places

Wisconsin: SB/RH Holdings LLC

> Employees at location: 13,000 (Total: 13,000)

> Sales volume: 4.0 billion

> City: Middleton

> Industry: Electric housewares & fans

Wyoming: Omega Probe Inc

> Employees at location: 2,200 (Total: 2,200)

> Sales volume: 1.2 billion

> City: Cheyenne

> Industry: Computer programming services

