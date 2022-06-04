The Largest Employer in Every State
The phenomenon of Americans quitting their jobs en masse has become known as “The Great Resignation.” Many workers who cannot do their job remotely have left their jobs in search of a better opportunity. Though some employers are struggling to find enough workers, each state has at least one business with thousands of workers in a single location.
To determine the largest employer in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Dun & Bradstreet’s 2021 Business Rankings . Businesses with headquarters in a given state were ranked based on the number of employees in that state at a single location. Industry classifications came from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
While many large corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s employ thousands in nearly every state, these employees are spread out among many locations, and the company is likely headquartered elsewhere. The companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.
Many of the largest employers in a given state are hospitals or other medical centers. These organizations require large staff of medical care providers, orderlies, maintenance staff, and more to provide round-the-clock care.
Other large employers include brands that have become synonymous with their home state -- like L.L. Bean in Maine and Nike in Oregon. In many cases, the largest employer represents an industry that has become the state’s economic backbone, like energy in oil and coal-producing areas or tourism in vacation hotspots. This is the most iconic job in every state.
Alabama: Health Care Authority of City of Huntsville
> Employees at location: 5,000 (Total: 14,000)
> Sales volume: 1.7 billion
> City: Huntsville
> Industry: Offices & clinics of doctors of medicine
Alaska: AES Marine Support Services LLC
> Employees at location: 1,812 (Total: 1,812)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Anchorage
> Industry: Oil & gas field services, nec
Arizona: Wok Parent LLC
> Employees at location: 26,000 (Total: 26,000)
> Sales volume: 71.8 million
> City: Scottsdale
> Industry: Eating places
Arkansas: Walmart Inc
> Employees at location: 11,700 (Total: 2,200,000)
> Sales volume: 524.0 billion
> City: Bentonville
> Industry: Department stores
California: Buck Holdings LP
> Employees at location: 90,000 (Total: 90,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Menlo Park
> Industry: Variety stores
Colorado: American Medical Response Inc
> Employees at location: 27,000 (Total: 33,000)
> Sales volume: 4.5 billion
> City: Greenwood Village
> Industry: Cable and other Pay Television Services
Connecticut: CCO Holdings Capital Corp
> Employees at location: 96,100 (Total: 96,100)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Stamford
> Industry: Cable & other pay television services
Delaware: E I Du Pont Nemours And Co
> Employees at location: 6,000 (Total: 21,000)
> Sales volume: 13.8 billion
> City: Wilmington
> Industry: Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals
Florida: ADT Holdings
> Employees at location: 16,000 (Total: 16,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Boca Raton
> Industry: Detective, guard & armored car services
Georgia: Creative Surfaces Inc
> Employees at location: 35,000 (Total: 35,000)
> Sales volume: 2.0 million
> City: Atlanta
> Industry: Wood Office and Store Fixtures, Partitions, Shelving, and Lockers
Hawaii: Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts LP
> Employees at location: 3,276 (Total: 4,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Honolulu
> Industry: Hotels & motels
Idaho: Albertsons Companies Inc
> Employees at location: 270,000 (Total: 545,000)
> Sales volume: 62.5 billion
> City: Boise
> Industry: Grocery stores
Illinois: Allstate Corp
> Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 46,290)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Northbrook
> Industry: Life insurance
Indiana: Couche-Tard US Inc
> Employees at location: 15,226 (Total: 15,226)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Columbus
> Industry: Grocery stores
Iowa: PPW Holdings
> Employees at location: 19,700 (Total: 19,700)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Des Moines
> Industry: Natural gas distribution
Kansas: Wanda America Investment Holding Co LTD
> Employees at location: 37,236 (Total: 37,236)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Leawood
> Industry: Security systems services
Kentucky: UofL Health-Louisville Inc
> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000)
> Sales volume: 504.8 million
> City: Louisville
> Industry: Health and allied services
Louisiana: Ochsner Foundation Hospital
> Employees at location: 6,561 (Total: 6,561)
> Sales volume: 206.1 million
> City: New Orleans
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec
Maine: LL Bean INC
> Employees at location: 3,000 (Total: 5,000)
> Sales volume: 879.7 million
> City: Freeport
> Industry: Catalog & mail-order houses
Maryland: URS Federal Services International Inc
> Employees at location: 39,690 (Total: 39,690)
> Sales volume: 98.4 million
> City: Germantown
> Industry: Engineering services
Massachusetts: Austin Holdco Inc
> Employees at location: 22,830 (Total: 22,830)
> Sales volume: 95.6 million
> City: Southborough
> Industry: Computer programming services
Michigan: FCA US LLC
> Employees at location: 77,817 (Total: 113,221)
> Sales volume: 30.4 billion
> City: Auburn Hills
> Industry: Motor vehicle dealers
Minnesota: Mayo Foundation For Medical Education and Research
> Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 60,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Rochester
> Industry: Management services
Mississippi: Ingalls Shipbuilding Inc
> Employees at location: 7,546 (Total: 7,546)
> Sales volume: 57.4 million
> City: Pascagoula
> Industry: Ship building and repairing
Missouri: O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC
> Employees at location: 50,000 (Total: 50,000)
> Sales volume: 71.8 million
> City: Springfield
> Industry: Auto & home supply stores
Montana: Consumer Direct Care Network Virginia LLC
> Employees at location: 44,915 (Total: 44,915)
> Sales volume: 33,851
> City: Missoula
> Industry: Business services, nec
Nebraska: Nebraska Medicine
> Employees at location: 6,100 (Total: 15,200)
> Sales volume: 1.8 billion
> City: Omaha
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec
Nevada: Station Voteco LLC
> Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 12,000)
> Sales volume: 45.0 million
> City: Las Vegas
> Industry: Hotels & motels
New Hampshire: Corning Neoptix
> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000)
> Sales volume: 69.0 million
> City: Keene
> Industry: Optical instruments & lenses
New Jersey: ADP Atlantic LLC
> Employees at location: 54,000 (Total: 54,000)
> Sales volume: 11.0 billion
> City: Roseland
> Industry: Accounting, auditing, and bookkeeping services
New Mexico: National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC
> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 12,000)
> Sales volume: 31.1 million
> City: Albuquerque
> Industry: Commercial physical & biological research
New York: BNY Mellon
> Employees at location: 40,000 (Total: 40,000)
> Sales volume: 399.4 million
> City: New York
> Industry: State commercial banks
North Carolina: Rich Square Logistics LLC
> Employees at location: 200,000 (Total: 200,000)
> Sales volume: 200,000
> City: Charlotte
> Industry: Arrangement of transportation of freight & cargo
North Dakota: Altru Health System
> Employees at location: 3,100 (Total: 3,800)
> Sales volume: 589.2 million
> City: Grand Forks
> Industry: Medical equipment rental and leasing
Ohio: Needle Holdings Inc
> Employees at location: 22,000 (Total: 22,000)
> Sales volume: 71.8 million
> City: Hudson
> Industry: Hobby, toy & game shops
Oklahoma: MSDG Elizabethtown LLC
> Employees at location: 20,339 (Total: 20,339)
> Sales volume: 1,000
> City: Oklahoma City
> Industry: Operators of nonresidential buildings
Oregon: Nike Inc
> Employees at location: 12,600 (Total: 75,400)
> Sales volume: 37.4 billion
> City: Beaverton
> Industry: Rubber & plastics footwear
Pennsylvania: Wolseley Investments Inc
> Employees at location: 32,986 (Total: 32,986)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Latrobe
> Industry: Industrial supplies
Rhode Island: SRA Companies Inc
> Employees at location: 7,300 (Total: 7,300)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Providence
> Industry: Security brokers, dealers & flotation companies
South Carolina: Compucom Systems Holding LLC
> Employees at location: 11,005 (Total: 11,005)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Fort Mill
> Industry: Offices of holding companies
South Dakota: N A Citibank
> Employees at location: 3,200 (Total: 9,123)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Sioux Falls
> Industry: National commercial banks
Tennessee: P&MCS Holding Corp
> Employees at location: 16,300 (Total: 16,300)
> Sales volume: 42,769
> City: Memphis
> Industry: Eating places
Texas: Kentucky Homecare Holdings Inc
> Employees at location: 85,300 (Total: 85,300)
> Sales volume: 58.9 million
> City: Fort Worth
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec
Utah: Intermountain Health Care Health Services
> Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 30,000)
> Sales volume: 2.2 billion
> City: Murray
> Industry: Offices & clinics of doctors of medicine
Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center Inc
> Employees at location: 4,000 (Total: 7,000)
> Sales volume: 1.4 billion
> City: Burlington
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec
Virginia: BFI Transfer Systems of Virginia LLC
> Employees at location: 33,000 (Total: 33,000)
> Sales volume: 1.8 billion
> City: Manassas
> Industry: Refuse systems
Washington: Huron Merger Sub LLC
> Employees at location: 28,500 (Total: 28,500)
> Sales volume: 33.6 billion
> City: Bellevue
> Industry: Radiotelephone communications
West Virginia: QSL of Wheeling Inc
> Employees at location: 4,829 (Total: 4,829)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Triadelphia
> Industry: Eating places
Wisconsin: SB/RH Holdings LLC
> Employees at location: 13,000 (Total: 13,000)
> Sales volume: 4.0 billion
> City: Middleton
> Industry: Electric housewares & fans
Wyoming: Omega Probe Inc
> Employees at location: 2,200 (Total: 2,200)
> Sales volume: 1.2 billion
> City: Cheyenne
> Industry: Computer programming services
