Economy

The Largest Employer in Every State

By Grant Suneson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUtlC_0g0hW3Nf00 The phenomenon of Americans quitting their jobs en masse has become known as “The Great Resignation.” Many workers who cannot do their job remotely have left their jobs in search of a better opportunity. Though some employers are struggling to find enough workers, each state has at least one business with thousands of workers in a single location.

To determine the largest employer in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Dun & Bradstreet’s 2021 Business Rankings . Businesses with headquarters in a given state were ranked based on the number of employees in that state at a single location. Industry classifications came from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While many large corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s employ thousands in nearly every state, these employees are spread out among many locations, and the company is likely headquartered elsewhere. The companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.

Many of the largest employers in a given state are hospitals or other medical centers. These organizations require large staff of medical care providers, orderlies, maintenance staff, and more to provide round-the-clock care.

Other large employers include brands that have become synonymous with their home state -- like L.L. Bean in Maine and Nike in Oregon. In many cases, the largest employer represents an industry that has become the state’s economic backbone, like energy in oil and coal-producing areas or tourism in vacation hotspots. This is the most iconic job in every state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183ZSw_0g0hW3Nf00

Alabama: Health Care Authority of City of Huntsville
> Employees at location: 5,000 (Total: 14,000)
> Sales volume: 1.7 billion
> City: Huntsville
> Industry: Offices & clinics of doctors of medicine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSkKh_0g0hW3Nf00

Alaska: AES Marine Support Services LLC
> Employees at location: 1,812 (Total: 1,812)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Anchorage
> Industry: Oil & gas field services, nec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4Vn6_0g0hW3Nf00

Arizona: Wok Parent LLC
> Employees at location: 26,000 (Total: 26,000)
> Sales volume: 71.8 million
> City: Scottsdale
> Industry: Eating places

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWlZW_0g0hW3Nf00

Arkansas: Walmart Inc
> Employees at location: 11,700 (Total: 2,200,000)
> Sales volume: 524.0 billion
> City: Bentonville
> Industry: Department stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMKP8_0g0hW3Nf00

California: Buck Holdings LP
> Employees at location: 90,000 (Total: 90,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Menlo Park
> Industry: Variety stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXztk_0g0hW3Nf00

Colorado: American Medical Response Inc
> Employees at location: 27,000 (Total: 33,000)
> Sales volume: 4.5 billion
> City: Greenwood Village
> Industry: Cable and other Pay Television Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AB7RT_0g0hW3Nf00

Connecticut: CCO Holdings Capital Corp
> Employees at location: 96,100 (Total: 96,100)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Stamford
> Industry: Cable & other pay television services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cE4o_0g0hW3Nf00

Delaware: E I Du Pont Nemours And Co
> Employees at location: 6,000 (Total: 21,000)
> Sales volume: 13.8 billion
> City: Wilmington
> Industry: Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqI6g_0g0hW3Nf00

Florida: ADT Holdings
> Employees at location: 16,000 (Total: 16,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Boca Raton
> Industry: Detective, guard & armored car services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyYxs_0g0hW3Nf00

Georgia: Creative Surfaces Inc
> Employees at location: 35,000 (Total: 35,000)
> Sales volume: 2.0 million
> City: Atlanta
> Industry: Wood Office and Store Fixtures, Partitions, Shelving, and Lockers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTD41_0g0hW3Nf00

Hawaii: Kyo-Ya Hotels & Resorts LP
> Employees at location: 3,276 (Total: 4,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Honolulu
> Industry: Hotels & motels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stunj_0g0hW3Nf00

Idaho: Albertsons Companies Inc
> Employees at location: 270,000 (Total: 545,000)
> Sales volume: 62.5 billion
> City: Boise
> Industry: Grocery stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwMa8_0g0hW3Nf00

Illinois: Allstate Corp
> Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 46,290)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Northbrook
> Industry: Life insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HlNv_0g0hW3Nf00

Indiana: Couche-Tard US Inc
> Employees at location: 15,226 (Total: 15,226)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Columbus
> Industry: Grocery stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0d2p_0g0hW3Nf00

Iowa: PPW Holdings
> Employees at location: 19,700 (Total: 19,700)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Des Moines
> Industry: Natural gas distribution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMFVA_0g0hW3Nf00

Kansas: Wanda America Investment Holding Co LTD
> Employees at location: 37,236 (Total: 37,236)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Leawood
> Industry: Security systems services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fowBE_0g0hW3Nf00

Kentucky: UofL Health-Louisville Inc
> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000)
> Sales volume: 504.8 million
> City: Louisville
> Industry: Health and allied services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxaEx_0g0hW3Nf00

Louisiana: Ochsner Foundation Hospital
> Employees at location: 6,561 (Total: 6,561)
> Sales volume: 206.1 million
> City: New Orleans
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

Maine: LL Bean INC
> Employees at location: 3,000 (Total: 5,000)
> Sales volume: 879.7 million
> City: Freeport
> Industry: Catalog & mail-order houses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmLUr_0g0hW3Nf00

Maryland: URS Federal Services International Inc
> Employees at location: 39,690 (Total: 39,690)
> Sales volume: 98.4 million
> City: Germantown
> Industry: Engineering services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csOHG_0g0hW3Nf00

Massachusetts: Austin Holdco Inc
> Employees at location: 22,830 (Total: 22,830)
> Sales volume: 95.6 million
> City: Southborough
> Industry: Computer programming services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLrKq_0g0hW3Nf00

Michigan: FCA US LLC
> Employees at location: 77,817 (Total: 113,221)
> Sales volume: 30.4 billion
> City: Auburn Hills
> Industry: Motor vehicle dealers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLztu_0g0hW3Nf00

Minnesota: Mayo Foundation For Medical Education and Research
> Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 60,000)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Rochester
> Industry: Management services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qb6xc_0g0hW3Nf00

Mississippi: Ingalls Shipbuilding Inc
> Employees at location: 7,546 (Total: 7,546)
> Sales volume: 57.4 million
> City: Pascagoula
> Industry: Ship building and repairing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W44NR_0g0hW3Nf00

Missouri: O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC
> Employees at location: 50,000 (Total: 50,000)
> Sales volume: 71.8 million
> City: Springfield
> Industry: Auto & home supply stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmCMv_0g0hW3Nf00

Montana: Consumer Direct Care Network Virginia LLC
> Employees at location: 44,915 (Total: 44,915)
> Sales volume: 33,851
> City: Missoula
> Industry: Business services, nec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SuO4_0g0hW3Nf00

Nebraska: Nebraska Medicine
> Employees at location: 6,100 (Total: 15,200)
> Sales volume: 1.8 billion
> City: Omaha
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VH27Q_0g0hW3Nf00

Nevada: Station Voteco LLC
> Employees at location: 12,000 (Total: 12,000)
> Sales volume: 45.0 million
> City: Las Vegas
> Industry: Hotels & motels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWJs7_0g0hW3Nf00

New Hampshire: Corning Neoptix
> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 10,000)
> Sales volume: 69.0 million
> City: Keene
> Industry: Optical instruments & lenses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Jc3U_0g0hW3Nf00

New Jersey: ADP Atlantic LLC
> Employees at location: 54,000 (Total: 54,000)
> Sales volume: 11.0 billion
> City: Roseland
> Industry: Accounting, auditing, and bookkeeping services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkgTD_0g0hW3Nf00

New Mexico: National Technology & Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC
> Employees at location: 10,000 (Total: 12,000)
> Sales volume: 31.1 million
> City: Albuquerque
> Industry: Commercial physical & biological research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2FIg_0g0hW3Nf00

New York: BNY Mellon
> Employees at location: 40,000 (Total: 40,000)
> Sales volume: 399.4 million
> City: New York
> Industry: State commercial banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLr5F_0g0hW3Nf00

North Carolina: Rich Square Logistics LLC
> Employees at location: 200,000 (Total: 200,000)
> Sales volume: 200,000
> City: Charlotte
> Industry: Arrangement of transportation of freight & cargo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuF0D_0g0hW3Nf00

North Dakota: Altru Health System
> Employees at location: 3,100 (Total: 3,800)
> Sales volume: 589.2 million
> City: Grand Forks
> Industry: Medical equipment rental and leasing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WOGk_0g0hW3Nf00

Ohio: Needle Holdings Inc
> Employees at location: 22,000 (Total: 22,000)
> Sales volume: 71.8 million
> City: Hudson
> Industry: Hobby, toy & game shops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GK291_0g0hW3Nf00

Oklahoma: MSDG Elizabethtown LLC
> Employees at location: 20,339 (Total: 20,339)
> Sales volume: 1,000
> City: Oklahoma City
> Industry: Operators of nonresidential buildings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlbeC_0g0hW3Nf00

Oregon: Nike Inc
> Employees at location: 12,600 (Total: 75,400)
> Sales volume: 37.4 billion
> City: Beaverton
> Industry: Rubber & plastics footwear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofxM0_0g0hW3Nf00

Pennsylvania: Wolseley Investments Inc
> Employees at location: 32,986 (Total: 32,986)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Latrobe
> Industry: Industrial supplies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139Tuq_0g0hW3Nf00

Rhode Island: SRA Companies Inc
> Employees at location: 7,300 (Total: 7,300)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Providence
> Industry: Security brokers, dealers & flotation companies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222QAv_0g0hW3Nf00

South Carolina: Compucom Systems Holding LLC
> Employees at location: 11,005 (Total: 11,005)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Fort Mill
> Industry: Offices of holding companies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2fcf_0g0hW3Nf00

South Dakota: N A Citibank
> Employees at location: 3,200 (Total: 9,123)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Sioux Falls
> Industry: National commercial banks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kbr7W_0g0hW3Nf00

Tennessee: P&MCS Holding Corp
> Employees at location: 16,300 (Total: 16,300)
> Sales volume: 42,769
> City: Memphis
> Industry: Eating places

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMLu9_0g0hW3Nf00

Texas: Kentucky Homecare Holdings Inc
> Employees at location: 85,300 (Total: 85,300)
> Sales volume: 58.9 million
> City: Fort Worth
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRoLD_0g0hW3Nf00

Utah: Intermountain Health Care Health Services
> Employees at location: 30,000 (Total: 30,000)
> Sales volume: 2.2 billion
> City: Murray
> Industry: Offices & clinics of doctors of medicine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F94sC_0g0hW3Nf00

Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center Inc
> Employees at location: 4,000 (Total: 7,000)
> Sales volume: 1.4 billion
> City: Burlington
> Industry: General medical & surgical hospitals, nec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srb4M_0g0hW3Nf00

Virginia: BFI Transfer Systems of Virginia LLC
> Employees at location: 33,000 (Total: 33,000)
> Sales volume: 1.8 billion
> City: Manassas
> Industry: Refuse systems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9jT6_0g0hW3Nf00

Washington: Huron Merger Sub LLC
> Employees at location: 28,500 (Total: 28,500)
> Sales volume: 33.6 billion
> City: Bellevue
> Industry: Radiotelephone communications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQWZY_0g0hW3Nf00

West Virginia: QSL of Wheeling Inc
> Employees at location: 4,829 (Total: 4,829)
> Sales volume: N/A
> City: Triadelphia
> Industry: Eating places

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fodul_0g0hW3Nf00

Wisconsin: SB/RH Holdings LLC
> Employees at location: 13,000 (Total: 13,000)
> Sales volume: 4.0 billion
> City: Middleton
> Industry: Electric housewares & fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTuIa_0g0hW3Nf00

Wyoming: Omega Probe Inc
> Employees at location: 2,200 (Total: 2,200)
> Sales volume: 1.2 billion
> City: Cheyenne
> Industry: Computer programming services

PUBLIC HEALTH
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fca Us Llc#Financial Advisors#Americans#Dun Bradstreet#Mcdonald#L L Bean
TRAFFIC
BOISE, ID
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tourism
Insurance
Economy
Politics
Jobs
Walmart
INCOME TAX
LEXINGTON, KY
POLITICS
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

