This past Saturday (6/4/22) I attended an event in Monroe, CT called ‘The Barnum Festival Car Show; Meals, Wheels and Deals.”. There were carnival rides, live music, food and a ton of fun. The foundation or spine of the event was classic cars and trucks. There were hundreds of rare and beautiful cars to look at or judge. In this sea of shiny chrome and eye-popping color, one vehicle stood out to me, it was a Texas Chainsaw Massacre truck owned by New Milford's Sam Gentile.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO