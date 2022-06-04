ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, WI

Ripon's Lopez captures triple jump title

By Doug Ritchay
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Celina Lopez had high hopes entering Saturday's Division 2 state track and field meet as the top seed in the triple jump. However, after two jumps in the semifinals her opportunity to win a state title was in jeopardy as she had not yet qualified for...

fox11online.com

Fox11online.com

Worth the wait as Van Zeeland wins high jump title

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- The comeback is complete, Olivia Van Zeeland is a state champion, again. Competing at the Division 1 state track and field meet for the first time since her freshman year, Van Zeeland won the state title in the high jump Saturday. It marked a high point in what was an up-and-down high school career.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Hemmrich Hartman edges May to win thrilling 100-meter race

LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Lyndon Hemmrich Hartman was ecstatic and Jack May was shocked with disappointment. In what may have been the best race of the state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse either Friday or Saturday, the Division 1 boys 100-meter dash had a finish for the ages on Saturday.
LA CROSSE, WI
Fox11online.com

New Holstein softball excited to make school history

NEW HOLSTEIN - For the first time in school history the New Holstein Huskies softball team is headed to state. They were the No. 2 seed entering the playoffs and defeated Racine Lutheran 7-0 in the sectional finals to advance to Madison. "It's much more than catch, throw, field, and...
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
WSAW

Aaron Simmons’ legendary UWSP career comes to an end

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (WSAW) -When it comes to the 2022 UW-Stevens Point Pointers baseball team, you can’t talk about the team without mentioning Aaron Simmons. The senior’s career came to an end with UWSP’s 5-2 loss to Salisbury at the College World Series on Monday, but he went out with a bang this season: A program 22 home runs, countless other monster offensive stats, and the heart of the Pointers’ fearsome lineup.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Fox11online.com

Caught on camera: Rare double play turned in Fox Valley gym class

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A third-grade gym class in Northeast Wisconsin turned an unusual double play -- and it was caught on camera!. Teacher Dan Milliren shared the video of the 1-3 putout at North Greenville Elementary. He says the class was playing gatorball baseball -- a modified version of the game played with a larger ball. Milliren says a student hit the ball off a tee. He was in the pitcher's position, and while he typically tried to let the kids play defense, he instinctively put his foot out in the path of the batted ball. The ball went straight up into the air, where a field caught it. That student then ran to first base to force out a runner who had left the base.
GREENVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Howard, announces new address

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
hubcitytimes.com

Rogers Cinema: A step into the future

In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

Knights on the Fox concert lineup released

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A series of free public concerts is returning to the St. Norbert College campus. The lineup for the 19th season of Knights on the Fox has been released. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. July 12. Country and classic rock. July 19. Rock. July 26. Eclectic...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay students kick off summer with a good read

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As Green Bay students close the chapter on their school year, they can open a new book heading into summer. Thanks to the Brown County United Way and Imperial Supplies, a new book was given to every student at Howe Elementary School Monday. It's part of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Cargo ship Arthur Anderson sails into Port of Green Bay | SKYFOX

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- SKYFOX captured aerial images of a large ship arriving at the Port of Green Bay. The SS Arthur M. Anderson brought coal to port on Friday. The ship arrived from Chicago. The Anderson has been sailing the Great Lakes for 70 years. It was put into...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Schneider acquires Wisconsin-based carrier, deBoer Transportation

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Schneider says it has acquired a Wisconsin-based carrier. deBoer Transportation will be quickly integrated into Schneider's existing business, with drivers and equipment being deployed to support growth opportunities in Dedicated and Power Only operations. As part of the acquisition, Schneider will assume ownership of approximately 160 tractors...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fans wait hours to get front row at Jason Derulo concert

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- Jason Derulo performed at Titletown on Saturday night and he sure wasn’t Ridin’ Solo, thousands of people were out there jamming with him. Some of them had been in Titletown all day waiting on the curb on Ridge Road so they could have the best chance to get front row at the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin

Gas prices rise significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy shows the average in Appleton at $4.56 per gallon. That’s an increase of 35 cents from last week. The average in Green Bay rose 41 cents to $4.78 per gallon. That’s 70 cents more than the average...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs travels to MJ’s in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
HORTONVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices move closer to $5 a gallon

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 41.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 70.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.95/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI

