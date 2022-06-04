Man stabbed, killed in Oceano

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 13-year-old Daniel Lewis Middle School student over a school shooting threat he made, something the boy claimed was a joke. At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, police officers learned of a threat directed at Daniel Lewis Middle School. A 13-year-old student had sent another student a photo of a handgun with a comment saying he was going to commit a school shooting the following day. Shortly afterwards, the teen walked back his comments, saying he was only joking, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO