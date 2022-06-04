ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

Man stabbed, killed in Oceano

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was stabbed and killed in Oceano early Saturday morning, according to the San Luis...

Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested on homicide charges

Victim identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano. – A suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano has been apprehended. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez of Santa Maria. Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the CHP during a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.
Bakersfield Now

Man killed in shooting near Stine Road identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man last Friday in southwest Bakersfield. At around 6 p.m., KCSO deputies responded to the area of of Fishering Drive and Stine Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, of Bakersfield, with a gunshot wound.
KGET

Man killed in crash on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday. Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. […]
KGET

Man killed in SW Bakersfield shooting Friday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a southwest Bakersfield shooting on Friday. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Fishering Drive at approximately 6 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found Tramell Kwame Shotwell, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead […]
Paso Robles police arrest student over alleged school shooting threat

Paso Robles police officers arrested a 13-year-old Daniel Lewis Middle School student over a school shooting threat he made, something the boy claimed was a joke. At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, police officers learned of a threat directed at Daniel Lewis Middle School. A 13-year-old student had sent another student a photo of a handgun with a comment saying he was going to commit a school shooting the following day. Shortly afterwards, the teen walked back his comments, saying he was only joking, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
