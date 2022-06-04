ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

El Salvador's Arevalo first central American player to win Grand Slam title in Paris

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uXPd_0g0hUoer00
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2022 El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Netherlands' Jean-Julien Rojer celebrate with the trophy after winning their men's doubles final match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo became the first player from central America to claim a Grand Slam title when he paired up with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the men's doubles final at the French Open on Saturday.

Arevalo and Rojer, seeded 12th, beat Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 after saving three match points and converting their only break chance.

At last year's U.S. Open, Arevalo was the first player from central America to take part in a final at a major.

On Saturday, he converted his second opportunity with a gritty performance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Dodig and Krajicek, who had come from a set down to eliminate top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the quarter-finals, did not face a single break point in the opening set.

Their opponents saved five but conceded the set in the tiebreak as the unseeded duo remained strong on serve.

The second set was a carbon copy of the first until the tiebreak, when Arevalo and Rojer made the most of their chances.

They finally broke for 4-2 in the decider and held throughout, ending it with a service game to love.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Reuters

Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon tune-up event with elbow issue

June 8 (Reuters) - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will miss next week's Wimbledon tune-up event at Queen's Club in London due to a slight elbow issue, the 19-year-old said on Wednesday. Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Paris#Central American#French#Croatian
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal undergoes radiofrequency treatment in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal had eight rivals during his 18th Roland Garros campaign in the past two weeks. The Spaniard passed them all to lift the 14th crown in Paris and lift his 22nd Major title. While the seven opponents are behind him, Rafa is yet to "beat" his troubled foot, as it started hurting again as soon as he stopped injecting his nerve.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Mexico draw with Ecuador halted due to anti-gay chants from crowd

Mexico's draw with Ecuador on Sunday night in Chicago was once again halted by the return of an anti-gay chant directed at the opposition goalkeeper during the match. The friendly match -- part of Mexico's preparation for the World Cup in November -- was tense and scrappy through the final whistle, with both sides initially producing a couple of clear-cut opportunities in the first half.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Belgium’s next 2 games

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the national team’s next two Nations League matches because of the ankle injury he picked up against the Netherlands, coach Roberto Martinez said Tuesday. Lukaku has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Poland and won’t play at Wales...
SOCCER
Reuters

F1 would welcome an openly gay driver, says Vettel

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Formula One would now welcome its first openly gay driver, according to Germany's four times world champion Sebastian Vettel. The championship, which started in 1950, has had only male drivers on the starting grid since 1976 but has made a push for diversity and inclusion with teams showing support for the LGBTQ community.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
337K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy