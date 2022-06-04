ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Trans women cyclists who used to compete as men take first and second place in new 'non-binary' race - leaving young mother in third

By Georgia Edkins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An 'inclusive' cycling race that saw male-born trans athletes trounce women competitors has been condemned by critics.

The event on Friday finished with two transgender women in first and second places, with a young mother in third.

Gold in the ThunderCrit race at Herne Hill velodrome in South-East London went to Emily Bridges, a trans cyclist who was barred from a woman's race in March and who had competed in men's events only the month before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ysfG_0g0hUiMV00
Emily Bridges won the race, followed by Lilly Chant and Jo Smith in third - but the photo has sparked backlash amongst gender critics on social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HgUU_0g0hUiMV00
Emily Bridges won the lightening race - she is a trans athlete who was assigned as male at birth

In second place was Lilly Chant who, despite identifying as a woman, is still designated as male on official records.

The tournament's best-performing biological woman, Jo Smith, of Thanet, Kent, won bronze and celebrated with her rivals by posing on the winners' podium with her young daughter.

A photograph quickly spread on social media, sparking fury from female athletes and campaigners.

British Cycling, the governing body that has recently found itself embroiled in the controversy around trans competitors, said the event was independent and it had not been involved.

Sharron Davies, who won a swimming silver at the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and has spoken out before on trans athletes, said she was 'very disappointed' at news of the race.

Fiona McAnena, director of sport campaigns at Fair Play For Women, said: 'It's inevitable that if we're going to allow people who have been through male puberty into the category that is supposed to be for females, those people are going to outperform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3iy8_0g0hUiMV00
This is Emily Bridges before she began her transition and began openly identifying as female
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1Kaj_0g0hUiMV00
Ms Bridges was barred from racing against Dame Laura Kenny (pictured) in March of this year

'Sport is based on your body, and we have a female category in most sports because male puberty confers such an advantage and it is a lifelong advantage. It cannot be undone.'

In an attempt to devise an 'inclusive' event, the ThunderCrit organisers created two new non-binary races called 'thunder' and 'lightning'.

Its website said: 'Thunder category is for cis men, non-binary people whose physical performance aligns most with cis-men, trans men and women whose physical performance aligns most closely with cis-men.

'Lightning category is for cis-women, non-binary people whose physical performance aligns with cis-women and trans men and women whose physical performance aligns most closely with cis-women.'

Cis – or cisgender – describes a person who still identifies as the gender they were born as. Non-binary refers to people who say they are not solely male or female.

Bridges and Chant competed in the lightning race, despite Bridges being barred by British Cycling from racing against five-times Olympic gold medallist Dame Laura Kenny in March after international sporting bodies claimed she was ineligible.

British Cycling is now reviewing its transgender policy.

Comments / 127

Cindy Rentz
2d ago

I dont understand why men are allowed to cheat women out of women's sports. its ridiculous. when are the people holding these venues going to wake up?

Reply(7)
92
Spartan 1970
3d ago

they couldn't Win male, so they cheat. how sad it is the lengths some go to to win at something. even sadder are those that go along with it.

Reply(2)
64
To sad
2d ago

I still amazed how this is allowed especially in high schools and colleges. All that participated while males finished in the bottom of their chosen sport. I'm woman now breaking records. And this is right, U penn loser is cover boy for this, admits life dream of Olympics. No way in hell he could against males, so I am woman can't wait for the Olympic dream. I don't think the games can afford to lose anymore of a following. Always highly watch, now struggles for holding interest. Allow this, stop training, it will not be in existence long. Very sad

Reply(2)
23
Related
BBC

Lia Thomas: Transgender athletes 'not a threat' to women's sport

Transgender athletes "are not a threat" to women's sport, says American swimmer Lia Thomas. In March, Thomas became the first known transgender swimmer to win the highest US national college title with victory in the women's 500-yard freestyle. She said athletes did not transition to gain a competitive advantage. The...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges who won gold in 'inclusive' race reveals she was threatened with kneecapping after Boris Johnson said 'biological males shouldn't compete in women's sports' - and blasts the PM for 'not knowing anything about' the issue

A transgender cyclist who won gold in an 'inclusive' race has revealed she received threats of 'physical violence' after Boris Johnson said 'biological males shouldn't compete in women's sports' events. Emily Bridges claimed she suffered threats 'from strangers online' after the Prime Minister made his 'controversial' comments back in April...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharron Davies
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Primary school which banned girls from wearing shorts under their skirts because it was 'unhygienic' makes U-turn after protests from parents

A school has dropped plans to ban girls from wearing shorts under their skirts after parents objected. Meriden Church of England Primary School, in Solihull, in the West Midlands announced the ban, describing the wearing of PE shorts under skirts as 'unhygienic'. According to one parent, mothers and fathers were...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Parents should ‘push back’ against children identifying as non-binary: MP

Parents whose children identify as non-binary or trans should “push back” and tell them to be “proud of who they are”, a Conservative MP has said.As MPs debated a public petition on making non-binary a legally-recognised gender identity in the UK, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said: “While I am here, I want to speak to parents.“If your child comes home with these concerns, talk to them but be strong.“Do not ever give into them or to peer pressure from other adults.“Your child was born a boy or girl.“Be proud of who they are.“Tell them to be proud of who...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans Men#Trans People#Cyclist#Trans Woman#Racism#Thundercrit#Lilly Chant#British Cycling
Daily Mail

Aussie students are being sent to detention because their short skirts are 'distracting' male staff and students - as furious schoolgirls fire back over the 'sexist' rules

High school students have claimed they're getting detentions over the length of their skirts because they are 'distracting' male teachers. A number of Victorian schools have rules for the girls' uniforms but not for the boys' - with punishments for female students on the rise for their short skirts. Female...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy