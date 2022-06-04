Jacob deGrom throws off mound for first time in big step towards return

The Mets are one step closer to getting their ace back.

Jacob deGrom threw off a mound on Saturday for the first time since suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula before the start of the season, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. DeGrom threw 19 pitches, all fastballs, at “moderate intensity,” per DiComo.

It is a significant step for deGrom, who was expected to miss roughly eight weeks but has already moved past that initial timeline, which many figured to be longer given how cautious New York is with its bonafide ace, who struggled to stay healthy for much of last season despite putting up historic numbers.

DeGrom’s latest MRI last month showed “continued healing,” and throwing off a mound is another landmark in his path back to a Mets rotation that is currently also missing Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill.

According to Deesha Thosar of the Daily News, deGrom’s next step will be to face hitters in live batting practice. There is currently no timetable for when that will happen.

