North County Recreation District Wants to Hear from You … Community Survey

EDITOR’S NOTE: Bears have been very active throughout North Tillamook County communities, including Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Nehalem, Bayside Gardens area and Rockaway Beach. The following tips can be helpful, and most importantly, especially with a mother bear – do not approach. Bears usually avoid contact with humans, but many have identified food sources – bird feeders, garbage cans, etc. We are living in a wild place and it’s their home, too. Give them space.
Cheese War: Conflict and Courage in Tillamook County, Oregon. Authors- Marilyn Milne and Linda Kirk will be at the Port of Tillamook Bay Conference Room at 4000 Blimp Blvd. on Sunday June 12th from 2 to 3 pm to discuss their new book. Here’s the summary from OSU Press:
The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook (MMCT) is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 High School Junior-Senior Award Competition held in May. Rose Franke, a Homeschool senior was awarded the JoAnn Widmer Award, Anna Mae Koch Award and Harry Elliot Award. Rachel Lee, a junior from Neah-Kah-Nie High School was awarded the Dorothy Schwend Award and the MMCT Piano Award. Tessa Thompson, a senior from Nestucca High School was awarded the Mary Toy Award, Shirley Christensen Award, MMCT Instrumental Award and the Gold Cup Award. Our out-of-town adjudicators were Anna Cosma, Doree Jarboe and John Hammond. Congratulations to these fine Tillamook County musicians.
Here are videos from the Memorial Day Services in Nehalem and in Tillamook, and reminder about what we are memorializing – a Memorial Day prayer. On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom, and in the service of justice. They made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our Constitution and our democracy. We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. They are all heroes, and our Nation is forever grateful.
Well, the strange winter-like pattern continues to bring rain to the pacific northwest. Today we have a ridge of high pressure moving across that will bring us a fair and mild day but we are already seeing some higher clouds moving in ahead of the next system in the series of storms.
Seaside, Ore. – June 6, 2022 – On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 11:19 p.m., a Seaside Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop on a 1999 Toyota Camry along U.S. Hwy 101 – south of Beerman Creek Lane – with his emergency lights activated. While the officer was speaking with the driver of the Camry, a 2005 Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound and ran into the rear of the stopped patrol vehicle, pushing it into the Camry stopped by the officer.
Former Pacific City and Pleasant Valley resident Mrs. Femke M. Durham went to join the Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She had been a patient at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. At her request, no service will be held. Femke was born in Jakarta, Indonesia to Herman and...
