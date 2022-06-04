North County Recreation District Wants to Hear from You … Community Survey

Here are videos from the Memorial Day Services in Nehalem and in Tillamook, and reminder about what we are memorializing – a Memorial Day prayer. On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom, and in the service of justice. They made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our Constitution and our democracy. We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. They are all heroes, and our Nation is forever grateful.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO