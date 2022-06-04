ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

North County Recreation District Wants to Hear from You … Community Survey

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 3 days ago

North County Recreation District (NCRD) is looking...

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Numerous Bear Sightings Near Nehalem Bay State Park, Throughout County

EDITOR’S NOTE: Bears have been very active throughout North Tillamook County communities, including Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Nehalem, Bayside Gardens area and Rockaway Beach. The following tips can be helpful, and most importantly, especially with a mother bear – do not approach. Bears usually avoid contact with humans, but many have identified food sources – bird feeders, garbage cans, etc. We are living in a wild place and it’s their home, too. Give them space.
NEHALEM, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Monday Musical Club of Tillamook High School Competition Award Winners

The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook (MMCT) is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 High School Junior-Senior Award Competition held in May. Rose Franke, a Homeschool senior was awarded the JoAnn Widmer Award, Anna Mae Koch Award and Harry Elliot Award. Rachel Lee, a junior from Neah-Kah-Nie High School was awarded the Dorothy Schwend Award and the MMCT Piano Award. Tessa Thompson, a senior from Nestucca High School was awarded the Mary Toy Award, Shirley Christensen Award, MMCT Instrumental Award and the Gold Cup Award. Our out-of-town adjudicators were Anna Cosma, Doree Jarboe and John Hammond. Congratulations to these fine Tillamook County musicians.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: Nehalem American Legion Cemetery & Tillamook Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens – May 30th, 2022 – Videos

Here are videos from the Memorial Day Services in Nehalem and in Tillamook, and reminder about what we are memorializing – a Memorial Day prayer. On Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who gave their lives in the service of America, in the service of freedom, and in the service of justice. They made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our Constitution and our democracy. We are free because they were brave, and we live by the light of the flame of liberty they kept burning. They are all heroes, and our Nation is forever grateful.
TILLAMOOK, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Government
tillamookcountypioneer.net

SEASIDE PATROL VEHICLE HIT DURING TRAFFIC STOP LATE SUNDAY NIGHT, JUNE 5th; No Injuries, Hwy. 101 Closed for Several Hours

Seaside, Ore. – June 6, 2022 – On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 11:19 p.m., a Seaside Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop on a 1999 Toyota Camry along U.S. Hwy 101 – south of Beerman Creek Lane – with his emergency lights activated. While the officer was speaking with the driver of the Camry, a 2005 Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound and ran into the rear of the stopped patrol vehicle, pushing it into the Camry stopped by the officer.
SEASIDE, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OBITUARY – Femke Durham

Former Pacific City and Pleasant Valley resident Mrs. Femke M. Durham went to join the Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She had been a patient at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. At her request, no service will be held. Femke was born in Jakarta, Indonesia to Herman and...
PACIFIC CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy