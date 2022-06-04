ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: A look at pollen season at its peak

By Chris Bouzakis
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – It is pollen season and many of us here in western Massachusetts are feeling the brunt of allergies.

You may be coughing, sneezing and rubbing your eyes a lot. This time of year our main allergies include birch, maple and oak.

Grass pollen is also almost in peak season when Spring is ending and the start of summer begins in the month of June.

Weed pollen will begin come the end of the summer in August.

