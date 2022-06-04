ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Robertson County line

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWEHN_0g0hTDEJ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Whites Creek Pike Friday evening.

Metro police say the crash happened on Whites Creek Pike near the Robertson County line.

3 men arrested in downtown Nashville for selling fentanyl-laced drugs

According to police, 30-year-old Michael Harmon of Madison was driving his Chrysler 300 sedan north on Whites Creek Pike when he lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree head-on.

When officers found the crashed car, the speedometer was stuck at 90 mph, according to investigators.

Harmon was not wearing a seatbelt while his 24-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not seriously hurt.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Officers found open containers of alcohol inside the car. Toxicology testing will determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Michael S Harmon dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)

30-year-old Michael S Harmon dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Michael S Harmon, of Madison, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Friday evening near the Robertson County line. The fatal car crash took place on Whites Creek Pike [...]
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Driver Flees After Crashing Into O’Reilly Auto Parts, Charged

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Little Rock Arkansas man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly crashed his pickup into O’Reilly Auto Parts in Greenbrier and fled the scene. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm a the O’Reilly Auto Parts located a 2267 Hwy 41 South....
GREENBRIER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Robertson County, TN
Accidents
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Robertson County, TN
Crime & Safety
radionwtn.com

Driver Airlifted After Three-Vehicle Accident

McKenzie, Tenn.–One driver was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being extricated from his vehicle as a result of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 423 and Carroll Lake Road in McKenzie Sunday. McKenzie Fire & Rescue responded to the accident, along with the Baptist Carroll County EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Rescue Squad and the Macedonia fire station. According to the Fire & Rescue officials, personnel used rescue tools to extricate the driver, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
MCKENZIE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Whites Creek Pike#Chrysler
wkdzradio.com

Man Identified In Todd County Fatal Crash

Police have identified a Bowling Green man who died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a tractor-trailer driven by Alexander Fritton, was northbound on US 79 when 33-year-old Justin Lambert entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

ALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday. Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on US 79. According to the preliminary investigation, a Peterbilt...
TODD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSMV

Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-40 exit in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Nashville. Police said Raymond Lindsey, 72, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., was riding his Indian Roadster west on Interstate 40 when he took the exit onto Briley Parkway South at 3:45 p.m. and failed to negotiate the curve and struck a retaining wall. Police said he died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Single-car crash leaves one dead

Metro Police identified the man killed in Friday evening’s single-car crash on Whites Creek Pike near the Robertson County line as 30-year-old Michael S. Harmon of Madison. Police say Harmon was driving a Chrysler 300 sedan north on Whites Creek Pike, lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on. Officers found the crashed car’s speedometer stuck at 90 mph. Harmon was not wearing a seatbelt. His 24-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not seriously hurt.
mainstreetclarksville.com

Speedway clerk shot in a robbery

Clarksville Police said a clerk at the Speedway gas station, located at 2475 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, was shot during a robbery over the weekend. The robbery took place on Saturday, June 4, around 3:30 a.m. Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien said the clerk was shot in the thigh with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy