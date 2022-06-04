ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Gets Trucked Trying To Protect Her Dog From Black Bear

What a boss.

No fear, just doing what you have to do in order to protect your dog from…a bear.

Those mama instincts took over for one woman, who grabbed a stick to fend off a black bear when her Rottweiler, Ozzy, spooked a bear cub up into a tree.

A home security camera caught the wild encounter when Diane Fillion of Manitoba, Canada, then came face to face with the bear, only to see herself run over, but luckily not injured.

Two mamas at work here… dog mom, mama bear.

Diane weighed in on the three-species scrap:

“We’ve got myself and my dog and three bears all looking at each other. The dog put one of the cubs in the tree, and then the mom came after my dog, and the fight started.”

It all happened so fast, Diane didn’t even realize what hit her, literally.

“I thought I had tripped, and then we pulled our security cameras and then we realized no, the bear actually hit me.”

Standing her ground… respect.

Alaskan Hunter Narrowly Survives Grizzly Attack

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Justin Long was looking for wild sheep when he and a hunting partner decided to split up and cover more ground.

Long was about 11 miles downstream from the nearest village and hiking along a drainage of the Chisana River when he stumbled upon the bear in close proximity.

A spokeswoman for the park said the startled bear charged him from about 15-yards and closed the distance so quickly he barely had time to react.

“He dropped his pack and tried to get his rifle ready to shoot but was unable to do so.”

The bear knocked him to the ground and began mauling him, but he was able to fire off two shots during the chaos. It was enough to scare the bear off of him and alert his partner that he needed help.

He quickly dug into his first aid kit and hit the SOS button on his emergency satellite device to call for help.

A rescue squadron from the Alaska Air National Guard responded quickly and sent a Pave Hawk Helicopter to his coordinates to administer treatment and airlift him out of the wilderness.

Both he and his hunting partner were flown to Anchorage from there.

Park officials say there is no plans to hunt down the bear that attacked him, as its believed the bear was acting naturally in defense of her cubs and not unusually aggressive or a threat to humans.

“Female bears with cubs are naturally defensive of their young, especially when surprised. There is no indication that this bear is unusually dangerous.”

Wrangell-St Elias National Park and Preserve encompasses more than 20,000 square miles of Alaskan wilderness. It is the largest single entity managed by the National Park Service.

This is the first bear attack at Wrangell-St. Elias this year, however last year a hunter was killed by a grizzly bear that attacked him while he was field dressing a moose.

This attack comes just a few weeks after another non-fatal grizzly attack elsewhere in Alaska.

This is the most dangerous time of the year for hunters to be attacked by bears, as their exploits in the wild frequently put them in close contact with hungry bears locked in on food as they try to fatten up for the winter.

It’s extremely important that all hunters remain vigilant and “bear aware” while out in the field, especially in grizzly bear country.

Additional protection like bear spray or a pistol is also recommended for people venturing into bear country to hunt.

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
Dog That Was Tied To A Rock And Thrown Into The River Has A New Opportunity

Bella is a loving German shepherd dog who had a traumatic experience in January of last year, when she nearly drowned in the River Trent at Long Lane, Farndon, United Kingdom, after her previous family abandoned her there. The terrified and helpless puppy was discovered tethered to a rock in the ocean. Bella fought for her life for several hours.
Big Ol' Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence

Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […] The post Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose

Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s a handful of animals you don’t want to be in an open field with, and a big bull moose is one of them. And if you get to close, unlike most other […] The post Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'Dropping dead out of trees': more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
Absolutely MASSIVE Bear Tries To Steal Hunters Kill In Alaska

Nightmare fuel right there. I mean, there’s nothing worse than shooting a nice animal, proud and happy with the hunt and then a big ol’ bear comes along and changes that moment, scaring the ever-living shit right out of ya, and on top of it, stealing your kill. This video is out of Bear Mountain, near Sitka, Alaska, and it’s short, but it captures that awful hunting scenario. The man begins yelling at the bear, who at the beginning of […] The post Absolutely MASSIVE Bear Tries To Steal Hunters Kill In Alaska first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trail Cam Captures Bear's Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
