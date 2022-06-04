Firefighters Rescue Bear Stuck In Tree In Yuba City

DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are still seeking information about a shooting that happened in the heart of Downtown Davis early Sunday morning. Davis police say, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd and E streets to investigate a report of shots fired. Multiple people called in to report the incident, but police say some had differing accounts of what happened. Investigators have since pieced together that an unknown suspect and another person got into some sort of argument in the intersection. At some point during the fight, investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired four to five shots at the other person. Everyone left before police arrived at the scene. Police say the person who was shot at has not come forward. No description has been released of the suspect who opened fire.

DAVIS, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO