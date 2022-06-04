Firefighters Rescue Bear Stuck In Tree In Yuba City

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS13) — Two people were evacuated Monday after a grass fire flared up on an island in the San Joaquin River near Stockton.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked to battle the flames near the Lost Isle resort, roughly 15 miles northwest of Stockton.
(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)
The two people were evacuated after flames jumped to a structure on the island, which was likely one of the old abandoned Tiki bars, and started it on fire.
While private department Holt Fire, hired by local farmers to protect the area, and sheriff’s boats defend nearby land and...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a grass fire Monday outside a home in the Sacramento metro area.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the fire started in the backyard of a home in North Highlands, near the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and 32nd Street.
(credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District
Firefighters extinguished the flames before they spread to an outbuilding and a nearby home.
The fire, which burned roughly two acres, is under investigation.
A father and son from Rancho Cordova, California are grateful to be alive after living through a car wreck you’d normally only see in Hollywood movies. Fifty-one-year-old Scott Anderson was driving on a twisty, steep mountain highway in Mariposa County when he lost control of the car. He and his 11-year-old son were terrified as the car rolled several times before careening over a cliff and falling 500 feet.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane.
Stockton police say, around 4:45 a.m., a vehicle struck a woman. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.
No other information about the woman, including her exact age, has been released at this point.
Police say the incident is still being actively investigated.
LAKE CALIFORNIA, Calif. - A person was not injured after crashing down an embankment in Lake California Sunday night, according to the Lake California Fire Company 2. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Steelhead landing for a report of a vehicle into the river. When crews arrived, they found a...
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A bear was trapped after being tranquilized in a tree in Yuba City on Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The Yuba City Fire Department had to raise a Fish and Wildlife officer on a fire truck so they could get a good angle to shoot the bear with a tranquilizer dart, fire officials told KCRA 3.
BLACK BUTTE LAKE, Calif. — Several agencies responded to reports of someone stranded on Black Butte Lake, between Tehama and Glenn counties, Sunday night. The Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) Dispatch Center first received a 911 call for someone floating away from a disabled boat near Burris Creek, which is in the Tehama County portion of the lake.
1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in Anderson (Anderson, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was injured after a crash Sunday night in Anderson. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place just after 10:00 p.m. on North Street near Highway 273 [...]
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 17-year-old was taken into custody after police accused him of killing another teenager in Yuba City back in April. The suspect is accused of killing a 19-year-old near the 1100 block of Casita Drive on April 19. Police say the victim was killed with...
One Dead, One Hospitalized after Auto Accident near Elm Avenue. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m., on Hazel Avenue near Elm and Central Avenue on May 31st. The collision involved a Toyota van and another vehicle that ended up in a yard. A power pole belonging to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) was also downed.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way. Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left […]
One person died and four others were injured Saturday evening after a speeding car slammed into a pickup hauling a livestock trailer carrying a load of sheep east of Nevada City. A 2002 Acura TL was going too fast along the winding stretch of Highway 20 near Chalk Bluff Road...
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle. On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting victim after the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash along on the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
According to initial reports, Fairfield Fire Department firefighters responded to the incident around 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, crews extricated one of the drivers from a vehicle that suffered major damage from the collision. Eventually, responders transported two victims to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries. At...
DAVIS (CBS13) — Detectives are still seeking information about a shooting that happened in the heart of Downtown Davis early Sunday morning.
Davis police say, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd and E streets to investigate a report of shots fired. Multiple people called in to report the incident, but police say some had differing accounts of what happened.
Investigators have since pieced together that an unknown suspect and another person got into some sort of argument in the intersection.
At some point during the fight, investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired four to five shots at the other person.
Everyone left before police arrived at the scene. Police say the person who was shot at has not come forward.
No description has been released of the suspect who opened fire.
SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire is burning near Sloughhouse that is roughly 4 acres, said Metro Fire of Sacramento.
The fire is occurring at Latrode Road and Scott Road.
Forward progress on the fire has been stopped.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed man has barricaded himself inside of a home along the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The man did discharge a firearm inside of the home and crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are on scene, according to police. Police are asking […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — There are still few answers surrounding the killing of a 17-year-old who was gunned down at a party in Carmichael. Antonio Rocha was just 17 years old and simply known as "Tony" to those close to him. "He definitely would step up and stand up...
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — A litter of Anatolian puppies and their mother were stolen from a fenced-off area in El Dorado Hills, where they were training to herd sheep and goats used for weed abatement. However, their quick return renewed their owner’s belief in second chances. The...
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple crimes took place in Stockton Sunday, of those were a carjacking, an incident of arson, and residential robbery, reported the Stockton Police Department.
A carjacking incident took place at around 2 a.m. on South Union Street in the Park District. The 37-year-old male victim was getting into his car when he was attacked by four suspects. The victim was forcibly knocked to the ground and his vehicle stolen. The suspects are believed to be four Hispanic men, however, they are still at large.
The arson incident took place around 12:13 a.m. on Claremont Avenue in the Lakeview District....
Comments / 2