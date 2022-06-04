California Screamin': Which Rams Defender Scares Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes hasn't faced Ramsey in three years, but the Rams cornerback has left quite an impression.

Patrick Mahomes doesn't fear much: perhaps only a steakhouse without ketchup, overtime in the AFC Championship Game and ... Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback labeled Ramsey as the defender he fears most, while promoting a recent edition of TNT's "The Match". Mahomes was one of four quarterbacks playing in the celebrity golf series in Las Vegas, matched up with Josh Allen in a battle on the links with a Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers tandem.

In a pre-event press conference, the throwers took part in a Q&A hosted by one of their greatest adversaries: Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt. With queries coming in from fans, each of the quarterbacks was asked about the defensive back that they hate seeing on the schedule.

Mahomes went with Ramsey, who is set to enter his third season with Los Angeles.

"(Jalen is a) pretty good guy. Pretty good player," Mahomes said. "(He's) fast, big. Loves to talk a little trash, too. He’s a pretty good player."

What makes Mahomes' declaration about Ramsey somewhat bizarre ... but also telling when it comes to Ramsey's game day impact ... is that the two have not done battle since the opening week of the 2019 season. Ramsey was in the midst of his final weeks with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time, shortly before the Rams brought him in exchange for three draft picks.

In that game, a 40-26 Kansas City win, Ramsey held Mahomes in relative check, limiting him to 35 yards on eight targets (five completions, though one was a three-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins). Ramsey has not recorded an interception of Mahomes in either of their prior meetings both won by the Chiefs. Mahomes was slightly more successful in terms of yardage in an October 2018 get-together in Kansas City, completing 4-of-8 passes thrown Ramsey's way for 68 yards in a 30-14 triumph.

An anticipated third meeting between the pair is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Kansas City, which will be the first time they've faced off since their renowned November 2018 showdown that saw the Rams prevail in an exhilarating 54-51 final.

Allen chose his Buffalo Bills teammate Tre'Davious White while Rodgers likely pleased the Las Vegas crowd with his pick of former Raider Charles Woodson. Brady also picked a retired legend of the game, choosing former Baltimore Raven Ed Reed.