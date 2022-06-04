ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Team Iowa heads to Orlando for Special Olympics USA games

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vt9XP_0g0hRl7J00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Special Olympics Iowa team are on their to the 2022 Special Olympics US games in Orlando, Florida. The team departed the Des Moines International Airport Saturday morning to cheers from fans, family, and friends.

Team Iowa will be competing in 11 of the 19 Olympic-type sports that are offered. Those sports include track and field, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, intercollegiate unified basketball, powerlifting, swimming, and tennis.

The team consists of 76 athletes and unified partners, 23 coaches, and 11 staff members from across the state.

The Special Olympics USA Games are held every four years. This year the games will bring together more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. There will be over 30 events held across Orlando. The games will be centered at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

The 2022 games will begin on June 5th and will end on June 12th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines soccer stadium delayed until 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa– Soccer fans in the metro got some bad news Monday. The Iowa soccer development foundation announced that Des Moines’ 84-million-dollar soccer stadium project won’t open until 2025. The stadium is one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines and was originally set to open in 2024. The kickoff is delayed due to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

FaceOff: Murray, Green, Otz, The Match

It was a big week of college basketball news. Kris Murray is returning to Iowa, AJ Green is staying in the NBA Draft and TJ Otzelberger secured a contract extension at Iowa State. John Sears and Mark Freund talk about those topics, plus, “The Match”.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Climbing walls, interactive soccer court coming to Des Moines park

DES MOINES – Many people may not recognize Cohen Park, but once construction finishes on the new amenitities Des Moines Parks and Recreation as planned, that may change. The city plans too add two 12-foot boulders for the people to climb on as well as an interactive sport court with a Sutu Wall, an interactive […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Orlando, FL
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Orlando, FL
Sports
WHO 13

Cuts make History a thing of the past at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Earlier this year the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University announced an effort to reimagine the college in light of a deficit of over $11 million dollars. When the decision was announced, Beate Schmittman, Dean of the College, issued this statement: “Since enrollment started to decline at Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Pro and amateur golfers unite for Principal Charity Classic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic began on Wednesday with the annual Pro-Am event. It’s a chance for regular golfers to see the pros. Also a chance to see Larry the Cable Guy paired with Fred  Hoiberg. Around the putting green, a number of PGA professional golfers could be seen working on getting […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

More thunderstorms in Monday forecast

IOWA — After storms brought more than 3″ of rain to parts of the Hwy 30 corridor Sunday night, and another 1 to 2″ in Central and Southern Iowa Monday, we are looking ahead to the next several days ahead when more rain is expected. Tuesday Another warm front will approach the state on Tuesday […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics Usa#Team Iowa#Espn#Walt Disney World Resort#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Centennial, DC-G, Des Moines Christian make soccer title games

DES MOINES — Another day of high drama unfolded at Cownie Park in Des Moines, and when the dust settled, three Central Iowa teams found themselves in state championship games. In Class 3A, Centennial beat defending champion Valley, and Ankeny lost a heartbreaker to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. In Class 2A, Dallas Center-Grimes advanced, while […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Number of Iowa fentanyl-related deaths explodes

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is deadly. “Unless you are there when it happens there is no saving them,” said Deric Kidd. It is deceiving. “This is a 16 year old kid taking one pill that should just be a hydrocodone 500mg and should be going about their day but instead they are dying,” said […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Chalk and upsets at Iowa boys state soccer

At the Iowa High School Boys State Soccer Tournament there were expected higher seeds advancing, and several upsets. Class 3A Waukee Northwest 2, Ankeny 1. Ankeny Centennial 3, Urbandale 2. Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City West 0. Prairie 1, Johnston 0. Class 2A Pella 2, Spencer 1. Gilbert 1, Marion 0. Lewis Central 2, Humboldt […]
IOWA STATE
click orlando

🍿Moviegoers, get 2 for 1 at this Drive-in theater in Ocala

Most kids today don’t even know what a drive-in is. What better way to experience the traditional way to view a movie on the big screen than from your car. There is a handful of them within driving distance, including the Ocala Drive-In. The Ocala Drive-In opened in March...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Primary Night Live

It is Primary Day in Iowa. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7th, setting the stage for an evening of election returns that will determine the general election ballot in November. Among the key races are the Democrats vying for a spot against likely-Republican nominee Charles Grassley in the U.S. Senate race. Republicans […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa primary election voting reminders

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is Primary Day in the state of Iowa. Political parties and their members are choosing the candidates who will appear on the November General Election. Polls are open on Tuesday, June 7th from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Early voting is now ended in Iowa for the primary election and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Impossible putting at Iowa Girls’ State Golf Tournament

ADEL, IOWA — When the Iowa Girls’ State Golf tournament wrapped up on Friday in Adel, the course saved the worst for last. Golfers faced a nearly impossible putt on the 18th green, with the hole location on a slope coupled with high winds. A WHO 13 camera caught some of the worst the hole […]
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

ISU’s Otzelberger gets extension, raise after Sweet 16 season

AMES, IOWA — After just one season leading the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team, T.J. Otzelberger has already earned a raise and an extension thanks to his team’s record turnaround. After going winless in the Big 12 the prior season, the 2021-2022 Cyclones earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and rode two […]
AMES, IA
WCJB

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announced the appointment of Suha “Sue” DeLeon as Chief Nursing Officer. DeLeon has previously served HCA Florida in multiple capacities, including working as a medical surgical nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. DeLeon is returning...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O' Lakes, Florida.Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday's avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark's body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18. During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy