Alabama State

5-Star 2023 OT Samson Okunlola includes Alabama in loaded top-9

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise

Alabama Football’s dominance on the field begins on the recruiting trail. Nick Saban’s efforts to bring in some of the nation’s top prospects begins years before players get to the collegiate level.

Recently, Alabama earned a minor win that could eventually become significant.

Five-star offensive tackle, Samson Okunlola, out of Massachusetts narrowed down his list of prospects landing spots to nine. The Crimson Tide made the list.

Currently, there’s no indication that Okunlola is leaning toward one specific program.

Samson Okunlola’s Film

Roll Tide Wire continues his recruiting profile breakdown below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 25 2 3

Rivals 4 64 1 7

ESPN 4 59 4 5

On3 Recruiting 4 34 2 3

247 Composite 5 33 1 3

Vitals

Hometown Brockton, MA

Projected Position OT

Height 6-5

Weight 305

Class 2023

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 20, 2022
  • Has never visited Alabama
  • Currently has no future plans to visit

His list

  • Alabama
  • Miami
  • Michigan State

