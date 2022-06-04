5-Star 2023 OT Samson Okunlola includes Alabama in loaded top-9
Alabama Football’s dominance on the field begins on the recruiting trail. Nick Saban’s efforts to bring in some of the nation’s top prospects begins years before players get to the collegiate level.
Recently, Alabama earned a minor win that could eventually become significant.
Five-star offensive tackle, Samson Okunlola, out of Massachusetts narrowed down his list of prospects landing spots to nine. The Crimson Tide made the list.
Currently, there’s no indication that Okunlola is leaning toward one specific program.
Samson Okunlola’s Film
Rankings
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 25 2 3
Rivals 4 64 1 7
ESPN 4 59 4 5
On3 Recruiting 4 34 2 3
247 Composite 5 33 1 3
Vitals
Hometown Brockton, MA
Projected Position OT
Height 6-5
Weight 305
Class 2023
Recruiting
- Landed an offer from Alabama on May 20, 2022
- Has never visited Alabama
- Currently has no future plans to visit
His list
- Alabama
- Miami
- Michigan State
