ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Why I’m supporting Grace Van Cleave for Iowa Senate district 17

By Jamie Burch Elliott
bleedingheartland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Burch Elliott is a former director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood in Iowa. I support pro-choice fighter Grace Van Cleave in the June 7 Democratic primary to represent Iowa Senate district 17 because we need her. Beyond that, she’s my friend. So, I’d like to tell you a little...

www.bleedingheartland.com

Comments / 4

Rick Griggs
3d ago

She is not going to win in fact there's going to be more Republicans win in the Primaries than Democrats and Republicans are going to win in November and 2024 Republicans are going to take back to House and Senate and President

Reply
2
Related
KGLO News

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA STATE
WEKU

Here's why more people aren't running for governor in Iowa's primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Iowa is one of 36 states with a race for governor this November, voters won't get to choose between different candidates for governor in Tuesday's primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed, with a late-in-the-primary endorsement from former...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Ten Iowa Democratic legislative primaries to watch in 2022

Iowa Democrats have more competitive state legislative primaries in 2022 than in a typical election cycle. That's partly because quite a few House and Senate members are retiring, and partly because the redistricting plan adopted in 2021 created some legislative districts with no incumbents. In most of the races discussed...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Important reminders for Iowa’s Primary Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls open for Iowa’s June 7 Primary at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Monday is the deadline for absentee voters to vote in person at their county auditor's office. If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not recommended to mail it anymore. Instead, drop...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Senate#State Senate#Constitutional Amendment#Democrats#Election#Planned Parenthood#Democratic#Iowans#U S Supreme Court
KCCI.com

Domestic terrorism conviction against Iowa woman upheld after appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal appeals court is upholding a prison sentence for an Iowa woman convicted of trying to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. An Iowa U.S. District Judge added...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

I thought better of you than this, Eddie Mauro

Gina Battani is a Navy veteran, gender violence survivor turned gender violence prevention consultant, and the founder/CEO of Iowa Foundation for Resilient Communities. I’ve known some of the Mauro family for years. I thought better of you than this, Eddie Mauro. For the past two years, you’ve told me—and...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
littlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: Charles Grassley, ‘champion’ of the gun lobby

Sadly for Iowans, the gun lobby, in April, named Senator Grassley “Legislator of the Year,” calling Grassley a “champion of the firearm and ammunition industry on Capitol Hill.”. Minutes after President Biden addressed our nation about the gun violence that is devastating American families, a shooter opened...
AMES, IA
Pen City Current

Iowans need to check measuring stick at polls – Letter to the Editor

On Memorial Day I had the honor of attending the ceremony at the Keokuk National Cemetery. It was a beautiful day, the sun was out and a breeze rippled the flags as they stood at attention at the graves of those who gave all. The American Legion presented the colors and everyone stood with hats in hand.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have […] The post County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
jioforme.com

A crop that grows well in southern Iowa

Planting was completed on Memorial Day weekend for farmers in southwestern Iowa. Duane Aistrope says he is happy with the emergence of corn. “The ones we planted early look really good. They are starting to absorb nitrogen and the greens are a little better.”. He told the brownfield that...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
bleedingheartland.com

What to do if you haven't returned your Iowa primary absentee ballot

Iowa's June 7 primary election will be the first conducted under restrictions on absentee voting that Republicans enacted in 2021. Two changes in particular greatly increase the risk that Iowans attempting to vote by mail will not have their ballots counted. First, all ballots must arrive at the county auditor's office by 8:00 pm on election day. Late-arriving ballots will not be counted, regardless of any postmark. So at this writing, it's far too late to safely put a ballot in the mail.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy