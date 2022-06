A 25-year-old woman was arrested after prosecutors say she bit, spit at and kicked multiple officers who tried to arrest her in Waukegan Sunday. Destinee A. Sotomayor, 25, of the 2700 block of 17th Street in Zion, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts of criminal damage to […]

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO