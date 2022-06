City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is hosting an Open House for the Meridian Streetscapes Project on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The event will be held in person at the Pioneer Park Pavilion with two sessions, the first from 12 pm to 2 pm and the second from 5 pm to 7 pm. It will be informal in nature, and residents are encouraged to drop in and stay as long or as short as they’d like. Feedback and questions on our proposed downtown streetscapes projects are highly encouraged.

