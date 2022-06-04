ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Skateboarding Boy, 7, Hurt In St. Cloud Hit-And-Run

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run Friday where a 7-year-old boy was struck while skateboarding.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the hit-and-run happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11 Street South, near Haws Park. The boy was riding south on 7th when he was hit by a car going west on 11th Street.

The car did not stop after the collision and fled the area immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TW16N_0g0hRN7z00

(credit: St. Cloud Police)

Emergency crews brought the boy to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Witnesses described the suspect car as a silver four-door sedan. Investigators say the car should have sustained front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the crash in asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt In Shooting At Haws Park In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two people were hit during a shooting in a park in St. Cloud Sunday evening. Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to Haws Park just after 5 p.m., finding multiple vehicles and people leaving the park. Officers learned someone fired a gun during a fight, and that someone had possibly been hit. No victims were found at the scene, nor was a suspect. Around 5:20 p.m., two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet. Police say the shooting was not random, and it is under investigation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Sedan, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage girl and impregnating her. Forty-three-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for raping the 13-year-old girl. St. Cloud Police responded to a report of child sexual abuse in January and learned...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Head-On Crash In Western Wisconsin Leaves Both Drivers Dead

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola. Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt. Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year. “This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement. A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known. The crash remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Skateboarding#Minneapolis Police#Traffic Accident#Crimestoppers
KARE 11

2 men killed, woman injured in Highway 65 crash near New Richmond

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Killed In Senior Living Apartment Building In Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they’re investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living apartment building in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street. Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random. It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities in central Minnesota investigating after a body found in burning car

(Waite Park, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a fatal car fire. First responders were called to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road Six in Waite Park. The car was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived. Once the flames were put out, a body...
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County, 1 arrested

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County and another is arrested. According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Sentenced To 21 Years In Greenvale Murder, 3 Others Sentenced

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for murdering a 55-year-old man in his home in Dakota County last year. Three other people have also been sentenced for their roles in the death. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced the sentences late Thursday evening. Nicholas Taylor, who faces 21 years in prison, pleaded guilty in February to one count of second-degree murder in connection to the early July 2021 incident. Additionally, 36-year-old Timothy Tuit of South St. Paul was sentenced to 92 months in prison for aiding an offender, 23-year-old Ryann Smith...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
WAYZATA, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Charged with Shooting Teen at Birthday Party

A second suspected gunman has been charged in the February shooting of a teen at a birthday party in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway area, which resulted in a riot involving dozens of people. In connection with the Feb. 5 gunshot that injured a 15-year-old child at a rental hall along...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy