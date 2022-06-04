Boston Celtics will workout Israeli basketball MVP Chinanu Onuaku, Cavaliers also interested

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in signing Israeli basketball league MVP, and NBA veteran, Chinanu Onuaku.

The Celtics are busy trying to beat the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals and secure the franchise’s eighteenth league championship. However, that doesn’t mean they will rest on their laurels and aren’t already looking to improve the team for the 2022-2023 season.

However, beyond adding to their squad for next season by way of the 2022 NBA Draft, the organization has discovered a new source for NBA-level talent in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Boston Celtics look to Israel Basketball Premier League for bench help in 2022-2023

On Friday, Eurohoops.net reported that the Celtics were expected to bring IBPL MVP Chinanu Onuaku in for a workout later this month. Yet, this would not be Onuaku’s first stint in the NBA if he’s signed by Boston.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2016. Unfortunately, the teenager out of Louisville wasn’t ready for the big time yet and only played in six NBA games over two seasons. Much of his time was spent playing for the D-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 2017, he was suspended for two games after reportedly pushing an official during a game.

Eventually he would move on and find himself playing in the IBPL. In 2021-2022 he has dominated the league playing for the Bnei Herzeliya. Onuaku was awarded MVP honors this season by averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game . He helped to lead the team to a 17-10 record in this year’s “Winner League.”

Eurohoops.net also reported last month that the former Rockets draft pick is also being eyed by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a possible target to improve their bench this summer.

