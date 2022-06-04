ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics will workout Israeli basketball MVP Chinanu Onuaku, Cavaliers also interested

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh5gA_0g0hRF4B00

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in signing Israeli basketball league MVP, and NBA veteran, Chinanu Onuaku.

The Celtics are busy trying to beat the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals and secure the franchise’s eighteenth league championship. However, that doesn’t mean they will rest on their laurels and aren’t already looking to improve the team for the 2022-2023 season.

Related: NBA games today – Watch time and odds for the next NBA Finals matchup

However, beyond adding to their squad for next season by way of the 2022 NBA Draft, the organization has discovered a new source for NBA-level talent in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Boston Celtics look to Israel Basketball Premier League for bench help in 2022-2023

On Friday, Eurohoops.net reported that the Celtics were expected to bring IBPL MVP Chinanu Onuaku in for a workout later this month. Yet, this would not be Onuaku’s first stint in the NBA if he’s signed by Boston.

The 25-year-old was a second-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2016. Unfortunately, the teenager out of Louisville wasn’t ready for the big time yet and only played in six NBA games over two seasons. Much of his time was spent playing for the D-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 2017, he was suspended for two games after reportedly pushing an official during a game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBBXg_0g0hRF4B00
Also Read:
NBA Finals: Celtics vs Warriors gets lowest Game 1 rating in June since 2007

Eventually he would move on and find himself playing in the IBPL. In 2021-2022 he has dominated the league playing for the Bnei Herzeliya. Onuaku was awarded MVP honors this season by averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game . He helped to lead the team to a 17-10 record in this year’s “Winner League.”

Eurohoops.net also reported last month that the former Rockets draft pick is also being eyed by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a possible target to improve their bench this summer.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown has honest reaction to Draymond Green's antics in Game 2

Draymond Green was looking to mix it up right from the opening tip in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors forward got into Boston Celtics center Al Horford and forced a jump ball on the first possession of the game. It was a sign of things to come for Green.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Louisville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chinanu Onuaku
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Israeli#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Draft#Basketball Premier League#Eurohoops Net#Ibpl#The D League#Rio Grande Valley Vipers
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Agrees With Richard Jefferson That The NBA Regular Shouldn't Be Shortened: "Instead Of Doing A Marathon In A Day We Are Going To Do It In 25 Says Because It's Too Hard?"

One of the things that has been discussed extensively during this NBA season is the possibility of shortening the regular season but cutting down on the number of NBA games. The current regular season is 82 games, and it has been so since the 1967-68 season, before which it used to be 80 games before the playoffs began.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz eyeing former rival head coach to replace Quin Snyder

With the Utah Jazz now scrambling to replace head coach Quin Snyder, they may be willing to let bygones be bygones with a former rival. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that ex-Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is part of the initial list of candidates to replace Snyder, who just resigned after leading the Jazz for the last eight seasons.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Darvin Ham & Kobe Bryant Compete In 1997 Dunk Contest

Twenty-five years before Darvin Ham became the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, he was battling with a familiar franchise legend — Kobe Bryant. The two were in the midst of the 1997 NBA Dunk Contest in Cleveland, which Bryant won in a memorable way. Ham rocked the rim with a powerful windmill and 360 jam while Bryant settled for more finesse with a through the legs dunk for the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy