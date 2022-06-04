ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

How To Get Rid of Mosquito Bites (And Avoid Them in the First Place)

By Sarah Morlock
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The return of summer means sunshine, warmer temperatures and general outdoor fun. And no matter how you choose to spend it, it’s usually a pretty great time. But in all these happy thoughts, it’s easy to forget that this onset is also accompanied by the return of those pesky critters which are capable of keeping you up all night, and not in a good way. We are, of course, talking about mosquitoes. Luckily, we’ve researched prevention, treatment and generally how to get rid of mosquito bites. Read on to discover our top tips.

To make the information a little more manageable, we’ve broken our piece on how to get rid of mosquito bites into two sections. This way, if you’ve already been bitten and are looking for an answer to the swelling, itchiness and general discomfort, you can skip ahead. Alternatively, if you’ve yet to be bitten and want to know how to avoid mosquito bites , we’ve got that covered, too.

  • How to Prevent Mosquito Bites
  • How to Treat Mosquito Bites

Below you’ll find our handy guide for the best ways to manage mosquitoes from all angles. We’ve also included a selection of the products you’re going to need to come out on top in your ongoing fight against arguably the world’s most annoying, yet surprisingly important , creature.

How To Prevent Mosquito Bites

Before you discover how to get rid of mosquito bites, it’s perhaps more valuable to know how to avoid mosquito bites. For obvious reasons, never having to experience a mosquito bite is preferable to having to deal with one. Handily, there are a number of reliable ways to prevent mosquito bites. These include:

  • Staying indoors during dawn and dusk hours
  • Wearing mosquito-proof clothing
  • Burning mosquito coils, citronella or lavender candles
  • Removing sitting water in and around your home
  • Applying mosquito repellent
  • Installing a mosquito zapper

Scroll down to discover our top picks for the best products for preventing mosquito bites. Each option is tried and tested and comes backed by hundreds, if not thousands, of ratings and reviews from potential mosquito targets who have managed to avoid being bitten and paying for it.

1. REPEL Plant-Based Insect Repellent

BEST DEET-FREE REPELLENT

If you’re going to be in a place where mosquitoes are likely to be a problem or intend on being out around dawn or dusk, you’re going to want a repellent. And if you want a DEET-free answer to repelling mosquitoes and other insects, we suggest you give this REPEL Plant-Based Insect Repellent a try. The plant-based formula, which also has an appealing lemon eucalyptus scent, is capable of repelling mosquitoes for up to six hours from a single application. It’s also supplied in a handy spray-top bottle for easier distribution and storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLU3a_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: REPEL Plant-Based Insect Repellent $13.99

2. OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent

BEST DEET REPELLENT

While not the best option for the environmentally conscious out there, if you’re serious about keeping mosquitoes off your body, you may want to turn to a DEET-containing repellent. This OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent contains 25% DEET and protects from mosquitoes, gnats, ticks, chiggers and other kinds of biting insects. The spray-on formula is also not oily or greasy when applied, making it ideal for a range of outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and hiking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZZ6u_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent $9.98 (orig. $12.47) 20% OFF

3. Summit 116-12 Quick Kill Mosquito Bits

BEST BITS

These Summit 116-12 Quick Kill Mosquito Bits can be added to the standing water around your home to quickly kill mosquito larvae within 24 hours. This environmentally sound answer to dealing with mosquito larvae can be used in most kinds of standing water that aren’t intended for human consumption, such as water gardens, pools, flower pots, saucers and gutters. Simply sprinkle the specified amount into the water and leave it to act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG96q_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Summit 116-12 Quick Kill Mosquito Bits $10.56 (orig. $17.99) 41% OFF

4. PIC Mosquito Repelling Coils

BEST COILS

Burning one of these PIC Mosquito Repelling Coils is a quick and easy way to repel mosquitoes for between five and seven hours. Every pack includes 10 coils and three coil stands. They are ideal for use on patios, porches and in other confined outdoor areas. Each coil also provides around 10 square feet of anti-mosquito coverage and is better suited to use in places with little to no breeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0SQV_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: PIC Mosquito Repelling Coils $10.99

5. Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door

BEST DOOR SCREEN

An easy, physical way to put a barrier between your skin and any bloodthirsty mosquitoes is to install one or more of these Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Doors. This 38 by 82-inch installation comes backed by more than 30,000 five-star ratings. It’s made from a heavy-duty mesh and includes 26 strong magnets which provide a strong seal, but still allows for hands-free entry when required. Handily, the screen door comes with everything you need for installation, including a set of black thumbtacks, a large roll of hook-and-loop backing and an accompanying video tutorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdWb6_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $21.95 (orig. $31.95) 31% OFF

How to Get Rid of Mosquito Bites

If you know you’ve been bitten by a mosquito and are looking for the best ways to deal with the red, itchy swelling (or more likely swellings), here are some quick, go-to tips to ensure the experience is as comfortable as possible:

  • Don’t scratch — we mean it!
  • Apply an anti-itch cream or calamine lotion
  • Apply a cool compress
  • Take an antihistamine

Below you’ll find a range of our top product recommendations if you want to learn how to get rid of mosquito bites. We’ve included everything from anti-itch creams to freezable ice packs.

1. Benadryl Extra Strength Anti-Itch Gel

BEST ANTI-ITCH CREAM

This Benadryl Extra Strength Anti-Itch Gel provides cooling relief for a range of commonly experienced itches, such as mosquitoes, sunburn, small cuts, scrapes and poison ivy. This tried-and-trusted gel comes backed by more than 18,000 five-star ratings and also comes in a children’s style if you have younger members in your group. In addition to relieving itchiness, this analgesic-containing treatment relieves any accompanying pain, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnYvb_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Benadryl Extra Strength Anti-Itch Gel $4.89 (orig. $5.99) 18% OFF

2. CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion

BEST LOTION

In addition to relieving the itching associated with insect bites, sunburn and poison ivy, this fast-acting CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion also moisturizes your skin. This combination gives the lotion a unique appeal and is one of the reasons it has earned more than 8,500 five-star ratings from Amazon users. Additionally, it’s supplied in a handy push-top bottle for easy distribution and can last for up to eight hours from a single application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07F4zb_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion $13.49 (orig. $15.99) 16% OFF

3. Mibetec Bite Away

BEST BITE DEVICE

The Mibetec Bite Away is an FDA-cleared and dermatologist-tested answer to itching, localized pain and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The fast-acting, chemical-free treatment uses concentrated heat to relieve the issues associated with bites without leaving any kind of residue or odor. This easy-to-use device is also suitable for everyone, including children and expectant mothers. Plus, the compact device is easy to carry and the included battery provides up to 300 uses from new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ys7o4_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Mibetec Bite Away $59.98 (orig. $79.98) 25% OFF


Buy: Mibetec Bite Away $79.98

4. Safetec Sting Relief Wipes

BEST WIPES

These Safetec Sting Relief Wipes are one of the easiest and most compact ways to ensure you always have an answer to insect bites or stings about your person. Each slim, individually wrapped wipe included in this 48-piece pack can be kept in pockets, backpacks or drawers until it’s called upon. Once open, the pre-moisturized wipe acts as both an antiseptic and pain relief thanks to the ethyl alcohol and lidocaine present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6oCE_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Safetec Sting Relief Wipes $6.30

5. Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda

BEST HOME HACK

If you’re in need of a way of dealing with a mosquito bite right now and don’t have time to order anything, you may already have this ready-to-go home hack in your cupboards. Baking soda, like this super popular Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda, can be mixed with a small amount of water to create a bite-fighting paste which is capable of soothing redness while alleviating itching and stinging. Once applied to the bite site, leave it on your skin for around 10 minutes before washing off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qkAN_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda $9.99

6. FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack

BEST ICE PACK

Applying a cool compress can help reduce swelling, relieve pain and prevent bites from getting worse. This FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack is reusable, free of latex and flexible, making it easier to shape to the affected area. The popular pack is also used by thousands of physical therapists and medical professionals across the country and has earned more than 28,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon users. Furthermore, the extra-thick, nylon exterior and double-sealed seams ensure your pack will be around for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAPMp_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack $16.99 (orig. $19.99) 15% OFF

7. Active Skin Repair Hydrogel

BEST REPAIR CREAM

Treating mosquito bites doesn’t always mean they completely disappear without leaving a mark. If you’re looking for a way to speed up the healing process, it might be worth trying a cream specifically designed to repair your skin. This Active Skin Repair Hydrogel is doctor recommended and clinically proven to help. In addition to insect bites, the versatile cream can also be used on bruises, cuts, rashes and sunburn. Furthermore, this USA-made cream, which is natural and non-toxic, comes in a push-top lid which allows for easy and precise distribution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118HP1_0g0hR3Yi00


Buy: Active Skin Repair Hydrogel $29.99

