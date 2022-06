It is officially 93 days until the official kickoff of the 2022 NFL season! As our official countdown here on FlurrySports, we will be releasing the best players to ever wear the jersey number of the number of days remaining. Follow along to keep track of how many days until the NFL season, and share who YOU think the best player to ever wear that jersey number is! Click here to see the best NFL players from yesterday.

7 HOURS AGO