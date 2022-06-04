ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Budget will create new Culpeper Battlefields State Park

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Qyry_0g0hQuqp00

CULPEPER, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly's recently approved budget appropriates money to create a new state park in Culpeper County that would include two Civil War battlefields.

The spending plan sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this week would create a 1,700-acre park focused on Culpeper County's Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields, which have been preserved by the American Battlefield Trust , the Star-Exponent reported .

Proponents say Culpeper’s location between Manassas National Battlefield Park and the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will boost visitation. Many of the sites the Culpeper Battlefields State Park will include are already open to the public, under the stewardship of the battlefield trust or other organizations.

“As awe-inspiring as these preserved lands are, we came to realize the wherewithal and marketing muscle of the Virginia State Park System was needed to make the battlefields into a genuine heritage tourism destination and economic engine for the community,” Jim Campi, the battlefield trust’s chief policy and communications officer, told the newspaper.

The budget is awaiting action from Youngkin, who has indicated his support for the park, according to the newspaper.

Under the budget language, the park would be created by July 1, 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culpeper, VA
Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Culpeper, VA
County
Culpeper County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Culpeper County, VA
Government
royalexaminer.com

Lord Fairfax Community College is now Laurel Ridge Community College

On June 3, 2022, LFCC officially changed its name to Laurel Ridge Community College. Small ceremonies, with speeches and the raising of the new Laurel Ridge flag, were held at each of the college’s three locations – the Middletown Campus, the Fauquier Campus in Warrenton, and the Luray-Page County Center (LPCC).
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

McLean respite facility lauded by governor, first lady

After seeing their daughter Jill undergo frequent grand-mal seizures and feeling the impact of her condition on their family, Lon and Brenda Solomon in 2010 founded Jill’s House to provide short-term, overnight respite care for children with intellectual disabilities and their families. “It is remarkable what a little bit...
MCLEAN, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 6 – 10, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Tourism#Politics State#Budget#The Star Exponent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Local Business Spotlight: Orange Tire

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For brothers Chris and Patrick Herndon, Orange County has always been home. “We left home for a couple years and had the chance to not come home but really missed Orange and really liked the area,” said Patrick, co-owner of Orange Tire. Automobiles...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
wvtf.org

In 'Make it A Double' Virginia author does deep dive on whiskey

Reservoir Distillery in Richmond makes award-winning whiskeys. And part of the small team behind the bar is Shelley Sackier, whose newest book details her decades-long love affair with the brown spirit. Shelley Sackier first remembers tasting whiskey during a trip to Scotland in her early 20’s. And she says that...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy