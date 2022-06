NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for help in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Briley Parkway in February 2021. According to police, 23-year-old Eric Thompson Jr. and two others left a tattoo shop in Madison in a silver Kia Forte. The Kia was fired upon by another vehicle on Briley Parkway and Thompson was hit and lated died at Skyline Medical Center. The other two passengers in the Kia were not injured.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO