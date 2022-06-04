ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Georgia blasts 7 HRs, eliminates Hofstra 24-1

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

No. 9 batter Josh McAllister had two of Georgia's seven home runs and the Bulldogs eliminated Hofstra in the Chapel Hill Regional on Saturday with a 24-1 romp.

McAllister was 4-for-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored as the Bulldogs totaled 24 runs on just 16 hits, 11 for extra bases. Six Hofstra pitchers combined to walk 10 and hit two batters.

Georgia plays another elimination game on Sunday against the loser of North Carolina-VCU.

McAllister and Ben Anderson hit back-to-back homers and Cole Tate also homered in the third inning when the Bulldogs (36-22) erupted for 13 run, 11 before recording an out. They had seven hits and seven walks, including three straight with the bases loaded. McAllister also had an RBI single and Anderson added another bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Cory Acton had a two-run homer and Parks Harber hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 18-0. Luke Wagner's two-run shot in the sixth made it 20-0.

McAlllister's two-run homer capped the scoring in the ninth and gave the Bulldogs the largest win by a SEC team in an NCAA Tournament game.

Liam Sullivan (4-3) gave up six hits and struck out eight in seven innings to get the win.

Brian Morell and Ryan Morash both had two hits as the first NCAA appearance for Hofstra (30-23) came to a quick end. The Pride lost to North Carolina 15-4 in their opener.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

