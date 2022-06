Hope Academy of Public Service EAST instructor Jackie Brady, seated right, the one looking comfortable, retired from public education in May and was prompted “benched” by the faculty and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, as HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley looked on, with the gift of a custom reminder of her tenure at HAPS. Brady established the innovative project-based EAST program at HAPS and was named the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year in April.

HOPE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO