ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Hungary 1-0 England: 'England resembled a flat battery trying to splutter into life'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland played their full part as Hungary turned what was meant to be a punishment into a party inside the vast bowl of Budapest's Puskas Arena. This opening Nations League fixture was due to be played out behind closed doors as part of sanctions imposed by the governing body for racist...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Keith Richards Says “Life’s Just too Interesting to Die” Amid Rolling Stones’ New Tour

The Stones are still Rolling. In fact, the band is on tour as of this writing. The Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th-Anniversary Tour—the SIXTY Tour—on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. There the rockers performed a setlist that included a track the band has never performed live before, “Out of Time.” The band also paid tribute to famed Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed in August 2021.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Dominik Szoboszlai
Person
James Justin
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Uk#Nations League#Hungarian
The Independent

George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff

Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds.The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole the show as they had a go at conducting the orchestra and playing with the stage lighting and sound.The surprise visit was the siblings’ first official outing in Wales.Charlotte, seven, who wore a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, was offered a chance to...
WORLD
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series London field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational London field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio. The LIV Golf Invitational London field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson,...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
The Independent

Shakira confirms split with soccer star Piqué

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement released Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan. In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Piqué, 35, had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.
SOCCER
Financial World

Rafael Nadal: "I would like to go back to Roland Garros, but ..."

There continue to be doubts and uncertainties as to whether something important could happen after the Roland Garros final at the Philippe Chatrier in Paris, specifically Rafael Nadal. The announcement of an additional press conference by the Spaniard, the denial by his entourage (in the figure of Benito Perez-Barbadillo) and the strong rumors that the Swiss champion Roger Federer will be on the pitch to attend the match: all these aspects have enlivened the morning of Sunday 5 June and left several thoughts in the heads of fans, enthusiasts and professionals.
TENNIS
BBC

D-Day landings: Salford soldier's fate revealed in film

A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family. Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy