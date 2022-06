Several fire departments responded to a house fire in the village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 this morning. The Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatch Center says that crews from Westfield are receiving mutual aid from Brocton, Portland, Ripley, Mayville and Stockton, as well as Crescent and Fuller Hose from North East, Pa. Chautauqua County Emergency Services is also assisting at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. The Red Cross is assisting two adults living at the home. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO