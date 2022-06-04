ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Former nurse sentenced to 29 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients: DA

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CN6sF_0g0hNoKy00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gregory Harms, a former nurse who sexually assaulted two female patients in 2011 and 2019, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Placer County CEO firing not connected to death of Anthony Williams, according to county

Harms was convicted on March 23 for sexually assaulting two female patients while he was working at a Carmichael surgery center in 2011 and at a Folsom hospital in 2019, according to court records.

The women reported the assault immediately afterwards, according to court records.

On April 4, 2011, Harms was assigned to a female patient who was incapacitated while recovering from a surgery when he sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

On January 10, 2019, Harms was the assigned nurse when he tied down a patient’s only working hand and sexually assaulted her, according to court records.

Caltrans worker killed in Vacaville hit-and-run

According to the DA’s office, she was only able to communicate by a thumbs up or thumbs down signal, had limited writing capabilities,  was unable to move her arms or legs and she was not able to speak.

A respiratory therapist entered the women’s  room immediately after the assault and saw that the woman was in distress and was tied to the bed, according to court records.

According to the DA’s office, after the Folsom Police Department arrested Harms on Nov. 8, 2019 officers discovered the 2011 sexual assault incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Convicted murderers of Nevada County veteran found guilty

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After four years, the killers of Nevada County veteran Stanley Norman, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley were found to be guilty on May 12, 2022, according to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office.  According to court records, Bryant tortured Norman for several hours on April 15, 2018, killing Norman. On […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

75-year-old man convicted for 28 acts of child molestation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former West Sacramento man is facing a possible sentence of 224 years in state prison for molesting a family member over the course of a seven-year period, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.   David John Sidhu, 75, molested a family member from the age of five to the […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

‘My hero’: Fatal shooting at Stockton home believed to be justified

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a man shot and killed an intruder who entered the backyard of the home where he looks after a senior neighbor over the weekend While the investigation is ongoing, police said it’s believed the shooting was justified. “I’ve called him my hero,” Dr. Robert Browne said. Browne, who […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Teenager arrested after allegedly posting a photo of a gun on social media

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy last week after he allegedly posted a photo of a gun on social media. After 12:30 p.m. Friday, police said officer Lorenzo Beltran received information from the Central Valley High School staff about a possible gang fight involving a gun. After […]
CERES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
City
Folsom, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

An armed man has barricaded himself in a Sacramento home: Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed man has barricaded himself inside of a home along the 5300 block of Jacinto Avenue in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The man did discharge a firearm inside of the home and crisis negotiators and SWAT officers are on scene, according to police. Police are asking […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Natomas librarian in 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The convicted murderer of Natomas librarian Amber Clark, Ronald Seay, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.  Seay shot and killed Clark on Dec. 11, 2018 while Clark was sitting inside of her car, according to court […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Deputies respond to house 3 times before discovering body inside

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Internal Affairs investigation is underway, following a homicide that occurred on May 12 at a halfway home on Rowena Way. Deputies initially responded to the house for a welfare check, where they said they contacted an individual on the front porch. They left […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sexual Assault#Hospital#Police#Violent Crime#Caltrans#Da
FOX40

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s knock down flames on island

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the San Joaquin River near Acker Island in Stockton on Monday when they noticed a grassfire burning on the island, according to deputies. Deputies began using their patrol boats fire fighting equipment when the fire spread to a structure that the […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former West Sacramento Man Convicted Of 28 Acts Of Child Molestation

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday, a former resident of West Sacramento was convicted by a Yolo County jury of 28 acts of child molestation that occurred over a seven-year period, said the Yolo County District Attorney. The 75-year-old perpetrator, David John Sidhu, was accused of molesting a family member beginning when the victim was age five and continuing the molestation until the victim was age twelve. The jury found that each additional offense was completed by the use of duress and that each offense involved substantial sexual contact. However, these molestations were not reported to law enforcement until fifteen years after they occurred. After...
FOX40

Placer County makes extra efforts to combat elder abuse

Placer County, Calif. (KTXL) — On June 1, 2021, the California Senate resolved to make the month of June Elder Abuse Awareness Month, as the numbers of elder abuse increased during the pandemic.  “Shining a light on the pervasive nature of this problem as well as the warning signs are critical steps toward prevention,” author […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Fire breaks out at Lost Isle Resort in the Delta near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came across a small grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton on Monday.  When deputies came across the fire on their patrol boats, the sheriff’s office said the fire quickly spread to a structure.  Two people have been evacuated […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Caretaker shoots, kills intruder in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that entered the backyard of a home was shot and killed by the caretaker of the homeowner in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in a backyard in the 3200 block of Allston Way. When they arrived on the scene, […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Ceres Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun To Central Valley High School

CERES (CBS13) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of a gun on campus and several other charges. According to a press release from Ceres Police, on Monday at 12:35 p.m., Central Valley High School staff contacted a School Resource Officer to report a possible gang fight involving a gun. An investigation involving multiple interviews with students led to the discovery of a photo of a handgun that looked like it was taken in the bathroom. The SRO was able to figure out who posted the photo to social media and who was in possession of the handgun. The press release goes on to say that the investigation led them to a Ceres home. A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the home and taken to Juvenile Hall for booking. He was booked for possession of a firearm without serial numbers, possession of a weapon at school, child cruelty, carrying a loaded firearm not registered, carrying a loaded firearm in public with special circumstances, and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor. Police say that the incident appears to be an isolated incident between students. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact School Resource Officer Beltran at Lorenzo.Beltran@ci.ceres.ca.us.
CERES, CA
ABC10

Woman found shot inside vehicle after crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle. On Saturday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting victim after the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash along on the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Girl saves another child’s life after learning CPR

Fairfield, Calif. (KTXL) — City officials, hospital staff, and even the attorney general, are calling a 12-year-old Fairfield girl a hero after she saved the life of a 3-year-old girl at a Fairfield Apartment Complex. Sixth-grader Tamaiah Massot never thought she’d be saving the life of another child after watching a Youtube video on how […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy