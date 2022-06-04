Queen Elizabeth plays ‘We will rock you’ on a tea cup with Paddington Bear for Jubilee party

Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills and even played We Will Rock You on her teacup in a pre-recorded segment shown to viewers before the concert at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw, in a skit aired by BBC where she is drinking tea with the famous character.

The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.

It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee” and thanking her “for everything”.

