Queen Elizabeth plays ‘We will rock you’ on a tea cup with Paddington Bear for Jubilee party
Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills and even played We Will Rock You on her teacup in a pre-recorded segment shown to viewers before the concert at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw, in a skit aired by BBC where she is drinking tea with the famous character.
The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.
It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee” and thanking her “for everything”.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 1