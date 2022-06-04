ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke during Jubilee concert

By Francesca Casonato
 3 days ago

Lee Mack joked about Partygate and Boris Johnson while he was presenting the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

After Queen + Adam Lambert performed the opening of the concert for the Jubilee party , the comedian took to the stage  and commented the recent political controversy.

“We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime. I’ll tell you what – finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive”, he said.

The Independent

The Independent

