Lee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke during Jubilee concert

Lee Mack joked about Partygate and Boris Johnson while he was presenting the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace.

After Queen + Adam Lambert performed the opening of the concert for the Jubilee party , the comedian took to the stage and commented the recent political controversy.

“We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime. I’ll tell you what – finally we can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ and it’s a positive”, he said.

