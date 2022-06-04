Report: Buccaneers Optimistic Rob Gronkowski Will Return

The superstar tight end has not made an official decision on the 2022 season.

Rob Gronkowski has not decided whether he will return to the Buccaneers for another season, but the team has a good feeling about the situation according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times .

Gronk is not currently under contract with the team and is not attending the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. However, Stroud says Tampa Bay is “optimistic” that the tight end will re-sign before late July’s training camp.

While is not currently a Buccaneer by any official measure, he did hang out with longtime teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, just weeks ago.

With Brady un-retiring this offseason, it stands to reason that Gronkowski is open to (at least) one more run at a Super Bowl. In April, he downplayed concerns about how long it will take him to ramp up into football shape.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” he told the New York Post in April. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

Gronkowski was very effective for Tampa Bay last year, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the team. He had nine receptions for 116 yards and a score in the team’s two playoff games.

