Coco Gauff Shares Optimistic Message After French Open Final Loss

The 18-year-old tennis star will also play in the women’s doubles final on Sunday at the French Open.

American tennis star Coco Gauff lost in her first Grand Slam final appearance on Saturday, 6–1, 6–3, to Iga Świątek in the French Open.

Even though making it to the match as an 18-year-old is an incredible feat, Gauff was visibly upset after the singles final but still proud of herself and her accomplishment. She admitted to NBC’s Maria Taylor in her postgame interview that she made all the right moves, in her opinion, but Świątek was just on fire. The World No. 1 has now won 35 matches in a row .

“these [sic] past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions and i am so grateful for this moment,” Gauff tweeted. “thank you to everyone for all of the support. grand slam finalist…. i’ll bounce back.

“ps: tournament is not quite over for me yet… doubles final tomorrow allezzzz.”

Gauff will head into her second finals appearance of the weekend when she competes with Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles final on Sunday. They will face the French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Gauff has two more chances this year to capture her first Grand Slam title. Next is Wimbledon, the tournament that put her on the map in 2019. She reached the fourth round that year, beating five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams along the way.

