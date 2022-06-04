Michigan connection: 11 players in Kelly Cup Finals hail from the Mitten State

With the state's biggest city famously known as “Hockeytown,” it's no surprise that 11 players that are competing in the ECHL's Kelly Cup Finals come from the state of Michigan.

The Toledo Walleye have eight players from Michigan, including captain T.J. Hensick and leading-scorer Brandon Hawkins, The Florida Everblades have three players from Michigan, including their No. 1 goalie Cam Johnson and captain John McCarron.

“Michigan is a hotbed for hockey for sure,” Hensick said.

The other players on the Walleye roster from the “Mitten State” are defensemen Cam Clarke, Butrus Ghafari, and Ryan Lowney as well as forwards Matt Berry and Quinton Preston, and goaltender Max Milosek.

Many of them consider Toledo to be their hometown ECHL team.

“It's always cool to be close to home,” said Hawkins, who is a native of Macomb, Mich. “We definitely consider this our hometown team.”

Players that hail from Michigan have been common on the Walleye rosters throughout the years, including all-time leading scorer Shane Berschbach and popular goalie Jeff Lerg.

Walleye coach Dan Watson said players want to compete as pros in front of their friends and family.

“Having a group of guys that are close to the Toledo area has worked for us,” Watson said. “They love playing here.”

Hensick, a native of Howell, Mich., attended the University of Michigan where he played from 2003-07. The 36-year-old opted to finish his career with the Walleye in the hopes of capping it with a championship.

“If you're from Michigan, you want to play for Toledo,” Hensick said. “It's 45 minutes north for most guys. We talk about the fans and how crazy the crowds are. If you're going to play in this league, you want to be in this spot.”

Hensick also played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, which is based in Plymouth, Mich.

“If you look at the national program where Johnny [teammate John Albert] and I played, they put that in Michigan for a reason. Many of the players are from Michigan,” Hensick said.

Many of the Michigan-born players competed against each other or were teammates growing up.

Hawkins' father Joe owned a popular roller hockey rink in Shelby Township, Mich., where Hensick played along with former Walleye players Lerg, Tyler Spezia, and Steve Oleksy.

Hawkins also was teammates with Johnson, the Florida goalie who won Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Friday night. Hawkins and Johnson were teammates in 2011-12 on the Little Caesars 18U AAA team.

“Cam Johnson and I won a national championship together in midgets,” Hawkins said. “I know all those guys. It will be fun because there will be so many people in the building that we know.”

As youngsters, many of the Michigan players followed the great Red Wings teams of Steve Yzerman, Sergei Fedorov, and Nicklas Lidstrom.

“You don't get the name Hockeytown for no reason,” Hawkins said.

Watson said Toledo's proximity to Michigan is a recruiting tool.

“Having guys close to home with their families, wives, girlfriends, fiances … if they are in the stands they play a lot harder. They are proud to compete close to home,” Watson said. “When family is around, you play at a different level.”

Hensick said Michigan is right up there with Massachusetts and Minnesota as the states that produce the most hockey talent.

“You have to give credit to the youth coaches and high school coaches up there,” Hensick said. “They're the ones that create the feeder system for sure.”

Of the 45 players in the Kelly Cup Finals, 28 were born in the United States, and 18 were born in Canada. The remaining two players are from the Czech Republic and Germany. The states with the second most players in the Finals are Minnesota (3) and Illinois (3).

Hawkins also attended Bowling Green State University where he became aware of the dedicated following that the Walleye organization enjoys.

“When I went to Bowling Green, I went there because it was close to home,” Hawkins said. “I'm a family-oriented guy and my parents come to almost every game. They sit up right above us [in the stands]. It's been cool to play here. It's been awesome. It's a blessing.”

Hensick, who has his wife and son at nearly every home game, said the Walleye organization is top-notch with the way it is run and the devoted fan base.

“Guys come out of college and they want to play close to home. It's the reason I'm still playing,” he said. “I wouldn't want to play anywhere else. I won't play anywhere else.”