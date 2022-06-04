ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David De Gea favourite to be Man Utd captain over Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo with Ten Hag to let team vote

By Phil Thomas
 3 days ago

DAVID DE GEA is hot favourite to get the captain’s job at Manchester United ahead of Harry Maguire.

New boss Erik ten Hag told sources he would be happy for the dressing room to choose who wears the armband when they return to Carrington at the end of this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtZaz_0g0hN1Mk00
David De Gea is the favourite to replace Harry Maguire to become Manchester United's next captain Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd

And insiders insist that goalkeeper De Gea will be the overwhelming choice among the first-team squad.

They claim that it is not so much a “rebellion” against the current skipper Maguire.

Rather a show of faith in how much respect and belief they hold in the 31-year-old Spaniard.

Ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprised some when he named Maguire captain within six months of his arrival from Leicester after Ashley Young left for Inter Milan.

The England centre-back, 29, is hugely proud of having the job.

But some inside the club feel it is an unfair burden and could even have impacted on his form.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be in the running.

Yet Carrington sources insist De Gea is the one who can do most to heal a fractured dressing room.

The Spain keeper became increasingly outspoken towards the end of last season as results went from bad to worse under interim chief Ralf Rangnick.

De Gea also impressed both team-mates and coaches by returning to training early last summer to regain the job from Dean Henderson — favourite to be last year’s first choice.

He has a year left on his £375,000-a-week contract, with United also holding a further 12-month option.

Yet Old Trafford bosses believe he still has many more years at the peak of his powers and feel having the captain’s job could even sway him into finishing his career at the club.

