KOPPERSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana man is facing charges in relation to a series of Wyoming County thefts which took place throughout the month of May. According to Oceana Chief of Police Tyler Dunigon, a report was made on May 14, 2022 of a burglary which occurred within the Kopperston home of David Hearn at around 7:15pm the previous night.

OCEANA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO