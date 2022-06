While she initially made light of the rumors and lawsuit, she made it clear "Nobody wanna steal nobody else's problems, ok?" In an IG Live from Thursday (June 2), NeNe Leakes decided to speak briefly on claims from a lawsuit filed against her, claiming that she began a relationship with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh while he was married, allegedly contributing to the cessation of the union. The reality TV star and businesswoman initially poked fun at the news, sharing video of her riding along with Sioh while the the song “Hrs and Hrs” by Muni Long played (which sings, “Yours, mine, ours…”). But she directly spoke out in the brief Instagram Live.

