JANE LEW- Donald Jack Godfrey, 89, of Weston, WV, drew his last breath peacefully at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg on June 5, 2022. He was born October 13, 1932, on Mike’s Run in Stumptown, WV. He was the son of the late Jennings “Jack” Godfrey and Beulah Stump Godfrey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Roland “Bud” Godfrey, Henry “Tink” Godfrey, and twin brother, Ronald “Ron” Godfrey; sister, Barbara “Bob bobs” Godfrey; and first wife of 33 years, Ronnah Stein Sherwood Godfrey. He was the last surviving member of his family.

WESTON, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO