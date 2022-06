For kids with ADHD, behavioral therapy and medication are the primary options for treating symptoms, recommended for use in tandem for kids ages 6 and up by the American Academy of Pediatrics. But some parents are wary of ADHD medication because of its side effects, which can include appetite loss, trouble sleeping, and delayed growth. However, therapy alone may not be enough to help kids manage bothersome symptoms such as impulsivity and difficulty staying on task. Now another option — micronutrients — may help some kids with ADHD who aren’t taking medication, according to the results of a recent study.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO