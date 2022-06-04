Friday, June 3, 2022: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Guests: Rick Kauzlarich, June’s Featured Artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery Gallery. Rick Kauzlarich is one of the newest members of the Juneau Artists Gallery, a cooperative run by a group of local artists. Rick has worked using more traditional tools of the trade — oils and watercolors — but these days he uses his iPad as his canvas. Instead of a paintbrush, he uses his stylus and a digital technique called layering to give his colors a surreal quality. Kauzlarich says he enjoys the versatility his tablet gives him, to capture the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its people and urban life.

