ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Friday, June 3, 2022: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

ktoo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of canvas, paint and brush, a Juneau man has turned to his tablet to create art. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Rick Kauzlarich will talk about his exhibit this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Also in this program:. Another First Friday event at the State Museum,...

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Rock Áak’w Indigenous music festival is happening this week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Rock Áak’w Indigenous Music Festival is returning to Juneau this week at the Crystal Saloon. Rock Aak’w presents Indigenous performance arts from around the world, and is organized by the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, in partnership with Tlingit & Haida. This...
ktoo.org

Marie Drake Planetarium has images from James Webb telescope.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, volunteer at Marie Drake Planetarium. Steve Kocsis, a Juneau astronomy enthusiast, say the Marie Drake Planetarium has access to images from the James Webb space telescope, launched in December, 2021.
alaskasnewssource.com

Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport

The Salty Dawg Saloon is a well known landmark on the Homer Spit and one of the first cabins built in 1897. It looks like your typical Alaskan cabin on the outside, but inside is where the real story begins. Division of Agriculture seeks nominations for Farm Family of the...
kinyradio.com

Celebration’s Grand Entrance Parade will affect traffic Wednesday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, June 8, the Sealaska Heritage Institute will be hosting the Grand Entrance Parade for Celebration 2022. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Willoughby Avenue. The parade will proceed along Willoughby Avenue and will end at Centennial Hall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
Juneau, AK
Entertainment
Local
Alaska Entertainment
ktoo.org

Disc golfer says proposed course in Juneau park could dissuade other trail users

There are two disc golf courses in Juneau already, and the Juneau Disc Golf Club wants to add a third. They’ve designed a temporary course t0 be placed around the Treadwell Mine Historic Site and Trail, which means the holes — think tall, metal baskets — won’t be driven into the ground. They’re removable.
ktoo.org

Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

Guests: Rick Kauzlarich, June’s Featured Artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery Gallery. Rick Kauzlarich is one of the newest members of the Juneau Artists Gallery, a cooperative run by a group of local artists. Rick has worked using more traditional tools of the trade — oils and watercolors — but these days he uses his iPad as his canvas. Instead of a paintbrush, he uses his stylus and a digital technique called layering to give his colors a surreal quality. Kauzlarich says he enjoys the versatility his tablet gives him, to capture the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its people and urban life.
kinyradio.com

Travel Juneau: Article alleging Ironman Alaska price-gouging is not accurate

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A recent article in an online Triathlon magazine out of Canada recently asked whether price-gouging for accommodations was occurring in the run-up to Ironman Alaska. The article purports to seek answers about the costs to participants as Juneau residents offer space in their homes to athletes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cancer Survivors#The State Museum#Seagla#National Cancer Day#Blue Ticket#Cancer Connection#Ktoo Juneau 104 3
kinyradio.com

Police: Washington woman nabbed with drugs at Juneau airport

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Washington woman has been arrested in Juneau on suspicion of trying to bring drugs into Alaska. On June 4, at about 9:30 p.m., members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force, contacted an airline passenger at the Juneau International Airport, who was believed to be carrying narcotics as they travelled from Seattle to Juneau.
kinyradio.com

Man medevaced off cruise ship Eurodam

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man experiencing symptoms of heart problems was medevaced off the cruise ship Eurodam Sunday night. The request came in from the crew aboard Eurodam Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. At 10 p.m. a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived on scene at Dixon entrance, about 30...
kinyradio.com

NWS: High temperature record broken in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rick Fritsch, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Juneau, said a record high temperature was set in Juneau on Thursday. According to Fritsch, Juneau International Airport set another record high daily temperature yesterday at 83 degrees. The previous record was 82 degrees, back in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
ktoo.org

Juneau Assembly may ask voters how to pay for grocery sales tax exemption

Juneau voters may not get the final say this October on a plan to stop taxing sales of food. In committee last week, the Juneau Assembly set aside plans to ask residents a ballot question this fall to raise the sales tax rate. If voters authorized it, basic groceries would become exempt from the city’s sales tax, and the city’s overall sales tax revenue would be mostly intact.
kinyradio.com

Falcons Fall in State Softball Title Game to Kayhi

The Thunder Mountain High School Falcons softball team pose with their runner-up trophy at the ASAA Division II Softball State Tournament in Fairbanks on Saturday. (photo courtesy TMHS) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Thunder Mountain High School Falcons softball team played hard but fell to Southeast Conference rival Ketchikan 9-1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy