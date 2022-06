Dustin Johnson has resigned his membership of the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, effectively ruling him out of the Ryder Cup.Johnson won all five of his matches in the United States’ record 19-9 win overEurope at Whistling Straits last year, but may not appear in the biennialcontest again going forward.PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said last year: “If someone wants to play on a Ryder Cup for the US, they’re going to need to be a member of the PGA of America, and they get that membership through being a member of the (PGA)...

