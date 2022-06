Former UNC standout forward Rasheed Wallace has found his next stop as an assistant coach. It was announced on Monday that Wallace would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant on new head coach Darvin Ham. Ham and Wallace were former teammates in Detroit during the Pistons’ Championship season in 2004. There were previous rumors about this move for Wallace and it has now been made all but official. Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO