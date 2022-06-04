ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA baseball: Grove City edges New Albany 2-0 for Division I regional championship

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

After recording the final out with his seventh strikeout of the game, Grove City sophomore pitcher Keegan Holmstrom glanced at his dugout anticipating a celebration.

His teammates and coaches didn’t disappoint, as they mobbed Holmstrom to celebrate a 2-0 win over defending state champion New Albany in a Division I regional final June 4 at Dublin Coffman.

“There’s nothing better,” Holmstrom said. “We had a joke going around that it’s for the city and it is. It’s not a joke; it’s for real. When I struck out that kid, I looked over at our dugout and saw all those fans – we do it for them.”

The Greyhounds improved to 25-7 and advanced to their first state tournament since making back-to-back appearances in 2011 and 2012.

Grove City will play Mason in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. June 10 at Canal Park in Akron. The winner will play Sylvania Northview or Chagrin Falls Kenston in the state final at 4 p.m. June 11.

New Albany, which finished 24-7, defeated Grove City in two of three meetings in OCC-Ohio Division play.

Holmstrom was solid in the biggest matchup of the season, allowing three hits while walking four.

Similar to its 2-0 win over Hilliard Darby in a regional semifinal June 3 , Grove City again leaned on pitching and defense.

Second baseman Trent Ruffing and third baseman Zak Sigman each turned in defensive plays to keep New Albany off the scoreboard.

“Defense and pitching, we’ve been talking about it all year,” Grove City coach Ryan Alexander said. “(Holmstrom) was amazing today. He had to make it interesting with a couple of walks and a hit by pitch at the end, but that’s the way he likes it. There’s never a moment that’s too big for him.”

Ruffing also played a key role at the plate, leading off the bottom of the third with a double and scoring on Jackson Ware’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

The Greyhounds added an unearned run in the fourth on two infield errors.

Dennis Ritlinger-Nirider had two hits for Grove City, and Andrew Ecleberry had two of New Albany’s three hits.

Elijah Griffith pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for the Eagles, allowing five hits while striking out one and walking none.

“We took way too many called strikes today. That’s not typical of us, and the defense caught up with us,” New Albany coach Dave Starling said. “We haven’t booted the ball like that all year. It’s a tough way to lose it, but if you don’t put any runs on the board, you can’t expect to win.”

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: OHSAA baseball: Grove City edges New Albany 2-0 for Division I regional championship

Comments / 1

