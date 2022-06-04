ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Finally we can say the words Party and Gate and it be a positive': Lee Mack takes swipe at Boris Johnson in Partygate joke while hosting BBC's Platinum Party at Palace Jubilee celebrations - as Stephen Fry praises Queen for 'tolerating prime ministers'

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Comedian Lee Mack made a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson while hosting the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace about Partygate in what became his second embarrassing moment of the Jubilee celebrations.

The Not Going Out star made light of the Partygate scandal in Downing Street during the concert in front of Buckingham Palace to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.

Speaking with the Prime Minister in attendance, who was in the royal box, Mack welcomed everyone to Buckingham Palace and describing it as the 'party of a lifetime'.

He explained how lucky everyone was to be able to perform on stage in front of Buckingham Palace's gates. Mack then quipped: 'Finally we can say the words 'party' and 'gate' and it's a positive.'

The joke earned cheers and laughs from the crowd. And it was followed later in the show by Stephen Fry, who praised the Queen for 'tolerating Prime Ministers'.

The ex-QI host said: 'As a nation, we have been lucky, lucky, lucky above all others to have had our Queen to represent us over 70 years of Trooping the Colour, royal tours, Christmas Day at three in the afternoon.

'How many local sewage works has our Majesty opened with a bright smile? How many plaques unveiled? How many trees planted, ribbons cut, ships launched? How many prime ministers tolerated – for that alone, no admiration is high enough.'

Last month, an investigation published by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed the details of a host of Covid rule-breaching gatherings held in No 10 and Whitehall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Blt23_0g0hLVaT00
Comedian Lee Mack (pictured on stage this evening) made a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson while hosting the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace about Partygate in what became his second embarrassing moment of the Jubilee celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOKjN_0g0hLVaT00
The joke earned cheers and laughs from the crowd. And it was followed later in the show by Stephen Fry (pictured), who praised the Queen for 'tolerating Prime Ministers'

The inquiry found that excessive drinking had taken place on some occasions, with staff getting sick, altercations taking place and red wine being spilt up the walls.

The Prime Minister was found to have attended a number of leaving dos for aides, giving speeches and joining in the drinking of alcohol, despite him telling the public to avoid meeting loved ones in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Johnson, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, were fined by the police for attending the Prime Minister's surprise birthday bash in Downing Street in June 2020 when coronavirus laws prohibited different households from mixing indoors.

Mack's partygate joke came only a day after Mr Johnson was booed by some sections of a crowd gathered outside St Paul's Cathedral.

The Prime Minister, following his arrival alongside his wife at a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen on Friday, was jeered by some people gathered outside the church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwTwZ_0g0hLVaT00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are pictured arriving at the BBC's Platinum Party for the Palace as part of the Queen's celebrations for 70 years on the throne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UE8BX_0g0hLVaT00
Politicians have taken their seats at the Platinum Party at the Palace this evening. Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford, pictured second row from front, second left with his wife, Clare, behind them is Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria, and second right is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sat next to wife Carrie Johnson

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries - who defended Mr Johnson after the booing incident - and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were all in the Prime Minister's vicinity when Mack's partygate jibe was made.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Home Secretary Priti Patel were also spotted in the royal box during the concert on Saturday evening.

There are also a number of people who have worked on the frontline during the Covid pandemic in the audience of tonight's concert.

Hosting the event on The Mall for the BBC are Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp, where performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Craig David, Alicia Keys, Andrew Lloyd Webber have already performed for the millions both watching live in London and at home on TV across the globe.

Yet to come is Motown legend Diana Ross, which will be her first live performance for 15 years.

And to kick off the massive party outside the Palace this evening, the Queen featured in a sketch alongside legendary British children's character Paddington Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFWdR_0g0hLVaT00
Earlier today, Lee Mack went to the Epsom Derby in Surrey for the Cazoo Derby Festival, where Princess Anne stood in for the Queen after reluctantly pulling out and deciding to watch the racing on TV at Windsor Castle

In the short video, the 96-year-old monarch revealed that she kept the Bear's favourite - a marmalade sandwich - inside her ever-present handbag.

She then started tapping along to the tune of the Queen rock anthem 'We Will Rock You', which opened the show.

And social media has gone crazy for the short clip, which likened that of her skit with Daniel Craig as James Bond for the opening ceremony at the London 2012 Olympics, where she 'jumped' out of a helicopter to kick off the rest of the performance.

Earlier today, Lee Mack went to the Epsom Derby in Surrey for the Cazoo Derby Festival, where Princess Anne stood in for the Queen after reluctantly pulling out and deciding to watch the racing on TV at Windsor Castle.

He was one of a few celebrities spotted in attendance at the Racecourse, as well as Downton Abbey stars Jim Carter, Hugh Bonneville and Imelda Stenton, tennis coach Judy Murray and Mary Berry.

Princess Anne was there with husband Sir Timothy Laurence, daughter Zara Tindall alongside her husband Mike, as well as the Princess Royal's son Peter Phillips, who attended with his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'How can you butcher Sweet Caroline?' Rod Stewart leaves fans unimpressed as he sings Neil Diamond's tune at Platinum Jubilee concert and reveals he recently recovered from Covid

Rod Stewart left fans unimpressed on Saturday evening as he belted out Sweet Caroline during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The singer, 77, got the crowd dancing as he sang Neil diamond's much-loved tune with his recognisable raspy vocals. While partygoers went wild for Rod's cover, BBC viewers felt Rod...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
St Paul
Daily Mail

A surprise royal guest! Eagle-eyed fans spotted one-year-old Lucas Tindall with his parents Mike and Zara at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - but he appears to have been taken home before it got too late

Royal enthusiasts have shared their delight after noticing one-year-old Lucas Tindall in the crowd alongside his parents Mike and Zara during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last night. The young royal appeared to enjoy a dance with his mum and dad before seemingly being whisked off home - with fans online...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Uk#Party And Gate#Platinum Party#Trooping The Colour
The Independent

Bishop of Buckingham calls on Boris Johnson to resign over Partygate ‘lies’

The Bishop of Buckingham has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign, saying he “obviously” lied over parties in Downing Street during lockdown.It was “nonsense” for the prime minister to claim he did not realise what was going on, the Rt Rev Dr Alan Wilson said, adding the country needs a leader it can trust.The senior Church of England figure’s intervention came as Mr Johnson was booed by the public on arrival to St Paul’s Cathedral for the national service of thanksgiving for the Queen.Asked on Times Radio if Mr Johnson should resign, Dr Wilson said: “The only answer is...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ministers quietly axe £3billion Manchester rail project to link HS2 high speed line with Scotland in the face of local opposition - while Boris Johnson was facing a vote on his leadership

The the Government scrapped a 'vital' £3 billion connection linking the HS2 high speed line and main route to Scotland. Ministers announced they were cancelling the 13-mile Golborne Link to the West Coast Main Line in Greater Manchester while Westminster's attention was on Boris Johnson's confidence vote last night.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

You dirty old men! How PM Harold Wilson begged the BBC to change the broadcast time for Steptoe and Son on 1964 election night over fears its 28 MILLION viewers wouldn't go out to vote... as beloved sitcom turns 60 years old today

It was the show that became so popular it nearly cost Labour the 1964 election. At its peak, Steptoe and Son - which depicted one of the most tragic but hilarious double acts in TV history - commanded an audience of 28 million viewers. Although the first episode of the...
WORLD
BBC

Tory no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson expected later

A vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership is expected to take place later. Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the Tory committee that organises such votes, is expected to announce the move shortly. Speculation about a possible vote this week has been mounting, as Mr Johnson continues to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Queen's sweet tribute to Prince Philip: Her Majesty opted for a 'mourning' black hat pin for Platinum Jubilee balcony appearance a year after her husband's death

The Queen made sure to include her late husband in her Jubilee celebrations by adding a black mourning pin to her colourful outfit during her final balcony appearance of the weekend. Her Majesty, 96, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Prince Charles and other members of the Firm during...
U.K.
Reuters

UK Foreign Secretary Truss backs PM Johnson in confidence vote

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote due to take place later on Monday among lawmakers from their Conservative Party. “The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today’s vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson sat through Platinum Jubilee parade knowing he faced leadership vote the next day

Boris Johnson was told that he faced a vote to remove him as Conservative leader before he attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.It meant that the prime minister had to spend hours in front of TV cameras watching the “People’s Pageant” parade from the VIP seats in front of Buckingham Palace.Mr Johnson seemed in cheerful mood for much of the event, smiling as he sat alongside wife Carrie behind Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.But at one point he was caught by photographers clutching his forehead with a serious expression...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A holiday... to compensate for a holiday: Hampshire Council awards teachers an extra day off to make up for Jubilee falling over half-term break - despite pupils still trying to catch up on lost learning from the pandemic

Parents have revealed their disbelief after a council awarded teachers another day off - to compensate for missing the Jubilee bank holiday because they were already on half-term. Hampshire County Council has made the unusual ruling to shorten the school year by one to 194 days after the Queen's historic...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership: Runners and riders if Boris Johnson is toppled

If Boris Johnson loses the confidence vote by Tory MPs, the Conservative Party will face a fresh leadership election.These are the likely contenders.– Liz TrussThe Foreign Secretary has made little secret of her leadership ambitions, with a series of high-profile interventions and photo opportunities in which she appeared to be channelling Margaret Thatcher.Her hard line on Ukraine, insisting Russian forces must be driven from the country, and threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU play well with sections of the party.Popular with grassroots party members, she has been cultivating support among MPs, reportedly hosting potential backers...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Scottish Tories deserted Boris Johnson in confidence motion

Four Scottish Tory MPs confirmed they voted against Boris Johnson in the confidence motion which the prime minister has won. Scottish leader Douglas Ross was first to reveal his intentions. Scottish Borders MP John Lamont also voted against the PM, as did former Scottish Secretary David Mundell and West Aberdeenshire...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy