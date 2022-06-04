ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

David Trinko: When you finally sock it to the mismatches

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YC7YR_0g0hJp7J00

Some of the mismatched socks must have been in that basket for 10 years.

Week after week, my wife and I would look through the unmatched socks coming out of the dryer and peruse that basket. When you couldn’t find a match, you’d toss that sock into the basket, in hopes of finding a partner for it some other day.

Over time, it filled up with an assortment of socks, from colorful socks for little girls, through patterned ones all the way to my own assortment of terribly dull black or dark blue socks. Perhaps once a month, we’d go through that basket and find a few pairs that had been so close to matching in the prior weeks.

There were times you knew you’d find more pairs. If we rearranged a daughter’s room, you knew you’d find a handful of odd socks hidden behind a bookcase or something.

Really, though, that basket came to represent the eternal hope we all have: One day, everything would match up, and everything would be symmetrical in life.

Eventually, you realize what a silly exercise it had become. We had five or six socks in there from our days as foster parents for boys who haven’t been inside our house in four or five years. There were some socks so small that even if we found their match, they wouldn’t fit any of our children now.

So Saturday afternoon was a momentous day. After spending way too long trying to match socks up and realizing each and every one remaining was unique, we stared out at these remaining strays. There had to be more than 100 of them.

That’s when I made a dramatic suggestion: Let’s just give up on ever finding these matches. Let’s throw them out.

Sometimes you just just have to admit when what you’re trying is no longer feasible. You have to know when it’s time to move on from those mismatched socks in your life. You have to know when you’re wasting your time and energy. You have to know when you’ve become Sisyphus, rolling that boulder up a hill for eternity.

It’s not easy, though. We’re creatures of habit, even if that habit eats up lots of time with little to show for it. Occasionally you will match one of those socks and convince yourself it was worth it.

Sometimes you just have to move on and focus on the good matches you do have in your life, though. Something tells me when we’re matching socks next week, I’ll be a lot happier with those socks that will match, knowing there isn’t that chore of comparing each sock against the whole basket ahead of me. I’ll just have to ask myself why we waited so long to make the change.

David Trinko is editor of The Lima News. Reach him at 567-242-0467, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

The butcher asked my mother if she wanted all 5 chicken legs from the same chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, if I want to buy a package of chicken legs, I can grab a prepackaged plastic-wrapped bundle at the grocery store without speaking to anyone. Back in the 1960s, it was a different story. If you wanted to buy chicken legs from a butcher, you had to be prepared for a little social interaction and a touch of humor.
pethelpful.com

Video of Annoyed Bulldog ‘Telling Off’ Grandma Couldn’t Be More Priceless

We've all been there before, poking fun at our furry friends and messing with them. Not too much though, just enough to push their buttons. And don't deny it, you know you've done it before! Messing with them could be something as little as blowing in their faces or sometimes it could be as big as pretending to leave the house without them. Luckily, our pets don't seem to mind. Sometimes...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
creators.com

The Lost Milestones of Childhood

With the popularity of Netflix's "Old Enough," the Japanese show featuring kids age 2 to 6 running errands, parents here in America have been wondering what age their own kids can safely start doing the same. Allow me to give my opinion, after 15 years of studying just this topic.
KIDS
InspireMore

Grocery Bagger’s Unexpected Act Of Kindness Brings Grandma To Tears.

Maria Balboa has only been working as a bagger in her local H-E-B store for two months, but she’s already earning recognition from her managers — and the whole country!. One day, a grandmother came through her aisle. She had two children with her, and $137 worth of groceries. The transaction went smoothly at first, but when it came time to pay, the cashier had to let her know that her SNAP card only had $19 left. As a college student, Maria doesn’t have much money to spare. But that didn’t stop her from offering to pay for the groceries herself! Learn about what happened from the Facebook post Maria shared below.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks
heavenofanimals.com

Dog Waits For Mom By The Window For 10 Hours After Staying Home Alone

Pi Dan (nicknamed ‘Naughty’) is a lovely one-year-old border collie who lives with his mother, Zhang, in the city of Shenyang in northeast China. On Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, the woman has chronicled her dog’s everyday activities. Ms. Zhang was aware that her dog frequently...
PETS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
122
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy