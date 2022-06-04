Panthers depth chart focus: High stakes for WR group in 2022

One day after Clemson hosted official visits for 30 different 2023 recruits, a highly-touted safety has put the Tigers in his final eight. According to On3Recruits, four-star safety Derek Williams has trimmed his list down to Clemson, Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Out of Westgate High School in New Iberia, La., Williams is 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds. 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 2 safety and No. 38 overall national recruit in the class of 2023. Over the past several days, other four-star recruits have listed Clemson as a finalist, including edge defender Colton Vasek and cornerback Damari Brown. Clemson’s current 2023 class has four verbal commitments: four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and three-star cornerback Branden Strozier. BREAKING: The No. 2 Safety in the ‘23 Class, Derek Williams Jr., is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’3 185 Safety from New Iberia, LA is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the nation. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/rqHdLcyMtm pic.twitter.com/0lgz7BaZ3b — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2022 List Where does Dabo Swinney rank among analyst's 'most powerful' coaches?

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO