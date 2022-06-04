ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ: INDICTMENT ISSUED IN COVID 19 RAPID TEST SCHEME

By Patricia Lorraine Zennario
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, N.J. – The former chief executive officer of a publicly traded health care company was charged in an indictment filed today with two counts of securities fraud in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to mislead investors about the company’s procurement of COVID-19 rapid test kits in the...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MARLTON MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR ROBBERY AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to ten years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), relative to an incident that occurred in Berkeley Township on September 23, 2019. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Steen will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Gizinski also sentenced Steen to five years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Steen pled guilty to both offenses before Judge Gizinski on April 14, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ: FIRST SATURDAY IN JUNE DECLARED NATIONAL TRAILS DAY

Acting Governor Nicholas P. Scutari visited Allaire State Park today to sign Executive Order No. 298, which declares the first Saturday in June National Trails Day in the State of New Jersey. The executive order seeks to increase the use of trails and open green space in New Jersey, which will in turn provide public health benefits for communities of all abilities, races, ethnicities, and incomes. Following Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement last week of the state parks entry fee waiver, today’s declaration further encourages outdoor recreation among New Jersey residents and visitors throughout the summer and into the future.“By declaring today National Trails Day in New Jersey, we demonstrate our continued commitment to enhancing quality of life for all New Jerseyans,” said Acting Governor Scutari. “Our trails, parks, and open spaces are integral to the state’s tourism industry and our overall economic vitality. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote these natural assets.”Since 2018, Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver have prioritized the addition and revitalization of green and open spaces throughout New Jersey by facilitating more than $400 million of state investment in local parks, open space, and natural resource restoration projects.“The State of New Jersey invites all residents today and every day to visit the beautiful trails in any of our 200 state parks, forests, historic sites and wildlife management areas,” said Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. “National Trails Day reminds us not only of the tremendous value of our natural environment, but of the importance of ensuring access to these outdoor spaces as well.”As an initiative of the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day was first celebrated in 1993 to commemorate the enactment of the National Trails System Act in 1968. This annual event, now in its 30th year, recognizes and highlights the many benefits of trails.For a copy of Executive Order No.298, click here.
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: MAYOR KANITRA SPEAKS OF HIS FRUSTRATION OF A “WAIT AND SEE” ATTITUDE FROM STATE OFFICIALS FOR AN IMPENDING POP UP PARTY

Mayor Paul Kanitra shares his frustration for a lack of state support in helping to stop a pop up party, which flyers are circulating, for a planned event on June 18, 2022. Mayor Kanitra shares the flyer stating the following: “it advertises public boxing matches, bring your own liquor, bring your own weed ….” Mayor Kanitra recorded the attached video for his residents to know what their local government is trying to do by being proactive, as well as the obstacles they are up against.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Coronavirus
Greenwich, CT
Health
ocscanner.news

TUCKERTON: FIRE COMPANY REMOVED FROM SERVICE – QUESTION IS WHY?

As of about 1:15 this afternoon, The Tuckerton Fire Company is REMOVED FROM SERVICE. More details to follow as we determine what exactly is going on. The Borough of Tuckerton has removed the fire apparatus from the firehouse without notifying us. Talk about putting Tuckerton residents in danger, we get...
TUCKERTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

PHILADELPHIA: MAYOR ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE MASS SHOOTING; KILLING 3 AND INJURING 11

Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement this morning:. “The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit yielding an arrest and the recovery of two handguns remains under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, Asbury Park Police Department patrol units responding to gunfire coming from...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: HIRING SPECIAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO I) Open House for applicants: September 17, 2022 · 10am Sharp. Applications available at Headquarters and at: https://bit.ly/SLEO2022OpenHouse. To Reserve Your Spot &. For Additional Information, Email:. Lt. [email protected]. Sgt. [email protected]. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. LongBranchPD.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Covid 19#The Justice Department#Criminal Division
ocscanner.news

PINE BEACH: UNCONSCIOUS PERSON

Emergency personnel are on the scene on the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Pine Beach for an unconscious individual. No additional information is available at this time.
PINE BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

The following was released several days ago on the Berkeley Township police blotter. On Sunday May 15th, Patrolman Muhammad Ali and Patrolman Garrett Stratton responded to the Wawa (379 Dover Road) for the report of an assault. During the investigation, it was discovered an individual pepper sprayed another individual during a physical altercation. Officers identified a suspect, who fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspect, a 28-year-old Seaside Heights woman, was located at her residence and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The woman was taken into custody, processed, then lodged in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: 78th ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY OCPO REMEMBERS A LOCAL RENOWNED HERO

On the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Ocean County’s own renowned hero of that battle, Leonard “Bud” Lomell. On June 6, 1944, Bud, a 24 year-old staff sergeant, stormed the beach at Normandy and scaled the cliffs at Pointe du Hoc disabling the guns there. His actions potentially saved tens of thousands of lives. Bud was awarded the U.S. Army’s Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart and was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame. After the war, he returned to Ocean County to raise his family and open his private law practice. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office salutes an Ocean County legend, Leonard “Bud” Lomell and all of the men and women that have sacrificed for our great nation!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY HERE

Hurricane season runs June 1 – November 30th with the peak of the season being the middle of August through the end of October. Don’t wait for a hurricane to hit before you take steps to handle one! GET PREPARED!. New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Hurricane Survival...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: TRUCK INTO POLE

Accident this morning — Horicon Ave @ Horicon Drive. Truck went into pole. Pole is snapped in half so please use caution in the area. Unknown if there was any injuries.
ACCIDENT, MD
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK

An accident occurred this morning at the intersection of Manchester and Route 70 in which a dump truck overturned. It is unknown at this time a cause for the accident or if any injuries occurred. Should additional information become available we will update the story. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER:...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOTS FIRED LEADS TO POLICE PURSUIT

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit from Asbury Park into Neptune Township yielded an arrest and the recovery of two handguns on Sunday evening. For more information about the shots-fired investigation and the arrest, click here: http://mcponj.org/2022/06/07/asbury-park-shooting-incident-under-investigation/. For more information about the pursuit and subsequent vehicle...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: POLICE THANK THE ROTARY CLUB FOR A GREAT DOGGY DERBY DAY

Great time today at the Rotary Club of Forked River, 9th Annual Doggy Derby event. What an amazing turnout and congrats to all the winners. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Forked River and everyone who assisted with this awesome event. Also, thank you to Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for conducting both a K9 and Drone demonstration for all of us today.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the GSP southbound near mile marker 81 for a motorcycle accident. A medivac helicopter has been requested. Landing zone has been set up at South Toms River Elementary school. Expect delays and please use extreme caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENT’S 100th ANNIVERSARY

In recognition of our 100th Anniversary, our members will be wearing commemorative shields on our helmets for the remainder of 2022. These custom shields were made by Taylor’s Tins and are an awesome tribute for our members. Taylor’s Tins.
BEACHWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy