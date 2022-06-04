NJ: INDICTMENT ISSUED IN COVID 19 RAPID TEST SCHEME

Acting Governor Nicholas P. Scutari visited Allaire State Park today to sign Executive Order No. 298, which declares the first Saturday in June National Trails Day in the State of New Jersey. The executive order seeks to increase the use of trails and open green space in New Jersey, which will in turn provide public health benefits for communities of all abilities, races, ethnicities, and incomes. Following Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement last week of the state parks entry fee waiver, today’s declaration further encourages outdoor recreation among New Jersey residents and visitors throughout the summer and into the future.“By declaring today National Trails Day in New Jersey, we demonstrate our continued commitment to enhancing quality of life for all New Jerseyans,” said Acting Governor Scutari. “Our trails, parks, and open spaces are integral to the state’s tourism industry and our overall economic vitality. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote these natural assets.”Since 2018, Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver have prioritized the addition and revitalization of green and open spaces throughout New Jersey by facilitating more than $400 million of state investment in local parks, open space, and natural resource restoration projects.“The State of New Jersey invites all residents today and every day to visit the beautiful trails in any of our 200 state parks, forests, historic sites and wildlife management areas,” said Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette. “National Trails Day reminds us not only of the tremendous value of our natural environment, but of the importance of ensuring access to these outdoor spaces as well.”As an initiative of the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day was first celebrated in 1993 to commemorate the enactment of the National Trails System Act in 1968. This annual event, now in its 30th year, recognizes and highlights the many benefits of trails.For a copy of Executive Order No.298, click here.

