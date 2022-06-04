ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany stretch unbeaten run under coach Flick after draw with Italy

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Kimmich's well-taken equaliser earned Germany a 1-1 draw with Italy in their Nations League opener on Saturday, ensuring his side remain unbeaten under coach Hansi Flick. Looking to get over their disappointment at failing to qualify for the World Cup for the second successive tournament, Italy named an...

Daily Mail

Nations League round-up: Italy top of England's group after beating Hungary, while Turkey thrash Lithuania and Luxembourg score late winner against nine-man Faroe Islands

Italy moved a point clear at the top of Group A3 after a 2-1 win over Hungary in their Nations League clash in Cesena. The European champions, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, went ahead through a fierce drive from Nicolo Barella, while Lorenzo Pellegrini doubled the lead just before the break.
SPORTS
BBC

Wales: World Cup qualifiers still benefiting from Speed impact - Coleman

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman says the 2022 World Cup qualifiers are still benefiting from the impact of his predecessor Gary Speed. Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final to reach Qatar where Robert Page's men will face USA, Iran and England at the group stage in November. Coleman...
WORLD
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mane, Spence, Gavi, Matic, Luiz

Liverpool have rejected an opening £25m bid from Bayern Munich for 30-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane. (Times - subscription required) Tottenham are preparing to step up their interest in Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Express) Liverpool have ended their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

MATCHDAY: Belgium eyes defensive improvement vs. Poland

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Belgium hosts Poland in the wake of a 4-1 home loss to bitter rivals the Netherlands. The defeat, the first in 25 years against the Dutch, has raised questions about the Red Devils' commitment to the tournament. But coach Roberto Martinez was quick to dismiss accusations of Belgium lacking desire. Martinez said his players actually covered more distance than the opposition but did not play with the proper defensive intensity off the ball. Did the team care, did the team want to play? I think the physical output gives you the clear answer," Martinez said Tuesday, adding that the match was more balanced than the score suggests. Belgium will be missing injured striker Romelu Lukaku against Poland, which beat an understrength Wales team 2-1 in its opening match. After leading Wales to its first World Cup since 1958 using first-choice players against Ukraine on Sunday, coach Rob Page is expected to revert to an experimental team against the Netherlands in Cardiff. Also, Scotland hosts Armenia and Ukraine travels to Ireland.
SOCCER
ESPN

Kambosos was comprehensively beaten, but still delivered for his people

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Ole, ole, ole!. From the Against All Odds t-shirts to chants of "Hellas, Hellas, Hellas", the Greek-Australian community had been out in force all week in Melbourne, but that only went up a notch -- and then some -- on Sunday, as 41,129 fans piled into Marvel Stadium to watch home favourite George Kambosos Jr. fight Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world.
TENNIS
ESPN

2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

------ Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea. Peru vs. Australia, 2 p.m. Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m. Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia. This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
WORLD
SB Nation

Liverpool Club Legend Weighs in on Paris Fiasco

If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.
UEFA
SB Nation

Nathan Ake and Issa Kabore Transfer Updates

Nathan Ake it seems will not be leaving Manchester City that according to the latest report. The center back and Netherlands star was deemed too much for a deal to be worked out after being linked to Newcastle and a couple Bundesliga teams. City seem to have valued him at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

PHUKET, Thailand --  No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games. A new age limit for figure skaters at senior international events was passed Tuesday by the International Skating Union...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Newcastle admire goalkeeper, won’t pursue transfer deal after a long chase

Almost nothing has changed since the first time Dean Henderson entered the Magpies realm. With the new owners in place and facing a very tough second half of the season entering January’s transfer market, solutions—and quick ones—were needed. Reinforcements had to arrive. A goalkeeper was definitely not the most pressing of positions to bolster but it was definitely one. There were multiple candidates but one name seemed to pop up in every conversation regarding the no. 1 player named in the squad: Dean Henderson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo brace leads Portugal to big win over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday. William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo were also on the scoresheet as the hosts wasted numerous opportunities to inflict more humiliation on...
SOCCER

