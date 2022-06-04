ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Swarmer, Schwindel shine as Cubs spoil Pujols’ 3,000th game

By GAVIN GOOD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ehuc_0g0hHubM00
Cardinals Cubs Baseball Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) (Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Matt Swarmer followed up his first major league start with his first big-league win and Frank Schwindel homered in a three-hit showing to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Swarmer (1-0) allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings, while striking out six and walking two. He made his first start Monday.

Schwindel ripped Johan Oviedo for a solo homer (8) to left-center field, nearly clearing the bleachers, to lift Chicago into a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

Rafael Ortega cracked a two-out, RBI double to right-center to score Nico Hoerner and give Chicago a 3-0 cushion later in the inning.

Schwindel added two more hits, including an RBI single in the sixth that extended Chicago’s lead to 5-1. He is batting .301 since May 11 and leads Chicago with six homers and 18 RBIs in the stretch.

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols made his 3,000th major league appearance after Corey Dickerson left the game early with left calf discomfort. Pujols went 0 of 3 with three groundouts and a walk.

The only other active player with at least 2,500 major league appearances is Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel had the first three-hit game of his career. He has reached base in all 18 of his major league games.

The Cubs have won four of five games heading into Saturday’s night game, which marks their second doubleheader in a six-day span.

Oviedo (0-1) allowed three earned runs on eight hits in five innings in his first big-league start of 2022. He fanned five batters and walked three to drop to 0-9 in his career as a major league starter.

Tommy Edman belted his fifth homer of the season just over the right-field fence to claw a run back for St. Louis in the sixth.

Scott Effross escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by fanning Edman with a called strike that appeared outside the zone.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol was ejected for the first time in his career after arguing Edman’s case.

Paul Goldschmidt snapped his league-leading, 25-game hit streak by going 0 of 2 with a strikeout, a groundout and a walk.

Nolan Arenado lent Chicago a helping hand on its first run in the second. He scooped up Morel’s bases-loaded grounder at third, then threw over Pujols’ glove at first on what could’ve been a double play to end the frame, allowing Hoerner to score.

Ian Happ tacked on two runs with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an RBI single that scored Nick Madrigal in the eighth.

St. Louis has dropped two of three in the five-game series after a series sweep against San Diego.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Zack Thompson was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. LHP Matthew Liberatore and RHP Kodi Whitley were both optioned to Memphis on Friday night. The Cardinals designated Memphis infielder Kramer Robertson for assignment to open a roster spot for Thompson. OF Tyler O’Neill (shoulder impingement) will head to Memphis for a rehabilitation assignment. OF Dylan Carlson is off to Double-A Springfield as he works back from a left hamstring strain that has kept him out since May 22.

Cubs: LHP Conner Menez was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Kilian. RHP Anderson Espinoza was added to the roster as the temporary 27th man for the night game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Espinoza gave up two earned runs in four innings during his major league debut on Monday against the Brewers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to baserunning mistake from Cardinals player

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night to salvage a split in a double-header. But to win the game, the Cardinals had to overcome a monumental baserunning gaffe from Edmundo Sosa in the ninth inning. With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

LINE: Cardinals -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Chicago is 23-31 overall and 11-19 at home. The Cubs have hit 55 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL. St. Louis is 31-23...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Phillies expected to pursue marquee shortstops this offseason

The most recent offseason featured a huge crop of star free agents, with the five top-tier shortstops being one of the most exciting elements, as Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Trevor Story all reached the open market at the same time. In about five months’ time, another offseason will begin, and although the crop of available shortstops won’t be quite as strong, it still has the potential to be noteworthy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Golf Digest

Plunking four straight batters in the ninth inning is a heck of a way to lose a ballgame

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins is being replaced behind the plate by Willson Contreras versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 38 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .303 batting average with a .924 OPS, 2 home...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday. San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Zack Thompson
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Conner Menez
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Anderson Espinoza
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Homer
theScore

Padres' Machado: Why aren't teams giving Pujols 'farewell tour?'

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado doesn't understand why St. Louis Cardinals slugger and MLB legend Albert Pujols hasn't received more fanfare from opposing clubs during his last season in the majors. "It's kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I'll tell you...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy